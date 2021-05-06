New COVID Variant Found For The First Time In Colorado In Mesa County

Herlihy said the variant has been classified as a variant of interest, the next level down in the Centers for Disease Control from a variant of concern.

“We're trying to really learn a little bit more about this particular variant and what sort of aspects of it could potentially be more concerning,” she said. “So whether it could potentially be more transmissible or have other concerning characteristics about it.”

Herlihy said information about the variant is still “pretty limited,” and based on what is now known current COVID-19 vaccines may be effective against it.

“We know that there's a potential that this particular variant could be more transmissible, because it shares these mutations with other variants (around the globe) that are more transmissible,” she said “We also know that there's some limited data that suggests that some of the monoclonal antibody treatments could potentially be less effective for this particular variant. There's very minimal data about vaccine effectiveness. And right now it looks like minimal impact to the vaccine effectiveness with this particular variant.”

How the variant might have arrived in Colorado is a mystery. But in an era of global travel, other highly transmissible variants — like those first identified in the U.K., South Africa and Brazil — have spread broadly and also been found in Colorado.