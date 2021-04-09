COVID Variants Are Driving A New ‘Fourth Wave’ In Colorado, Polis Says

That’s proving to be a big ask as spring arrives, Coors Field reopens to big crowds and people can sense the end is near.

“I think it's the fourth and final wave with everything we know about the vaccination schedule and what's happening,” Polis said. “I don't expect there'll be a fifth wave, but that's not our concern right now. It's this fourth wave.”

Of particular concern is the arrival of a new variant, called P.1, first detected in a traveler from Brazil upon arrival in Japan. It has now spread globally, with a particular hotspot in Vancouver, British Columbia. It came to Boulder last week and is worrisome both because it is more contagious than previous variants, and because the effect of vaccines on it is uncertain.

“At this point, we really don't have definitive information about the P.1 variant and vaccine effectiveness,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist. “But ... the impact to vaccine effectiveness we believe is small, and vaccines continue to be the most important way to prevent transmission of COVID-19 including these new variants.”

Herlihy said that in recent days, scientists estimate 50 percent of newly discovered cases in the state have been caused by variants of the original coronavirus. Most of those were first discovered in either the United Kingdom or California.

“Until we get to a point where we can achieve this plateau or a decline in cases like we're seeing in those over the age of 50 (due to growth in vaccinations), we really need to continue to use the strategies we've been using,” Herlihy said. “So that means wearing masks, social distancing, hand-washing, staying home when sick or after an exposure and getting tested.”