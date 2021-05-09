A Year Later, Coloradans’ Pandemic Projects Find Some Successes, Some Dents And One Giant Pumpkin

“Luckily, none of it got on my Mustang, not that it would have hurt it,” he said, with a little laugh.

A photo is all Potts has of his Mustang now. When he looks at it, he feels disbelief.

“It seems like other people take the news harder than me,” he said. “Maybe it just hasn't hit me, but it's kinda like a ‘go figure’ Like, I've been waiting this long for it anyway, you know, why-should-I-ever-have-it kind of thing?”

Ambria Reed, Denver

At the beginning of the pandemic, Ambria Reed had the same hope a lot of people did: exercise and lose weight. After her gym closed, she even put together a work-out room in her house.

She proceeded to not really use it.

“It haunts me every day,” she joked. “And thank God it's on the third floor. So I don't have to look at it every day.”

Courtesy Ambria Reed) Like many people, Ambria Reed hoped to work out more and maybe lose some weight. While her home work-out room laid fallow, she put her energy into her garden and making all kinds of new meals for her and her husband.

Reed put her energy into earth, instead. She made her garden bigger than ever before, full of mini crops of tomatoes, jalapeño and parsley. She and her husband dined on pizzas made with homemade dough and fresh ingredients she’d grown herself. They drank mojitos that featured her own mint. Plus, they got to spend more time together, just them and their dog.

Reed is a teacher who stayed out of the classroom for more than a year. Now that she’s back to teaching in person, she admits their meal habits have “definitely backslid.” But she knows she’s coming out of lockdown a better cook.

Courtesy Ambria Reed Ambria Reed put her energy into her garden and making meals for her and her husband. These BLTs include lettuce and tomatoes from her garden and homemade rolls.

“We did eat a lot of good food,” she said, “and I'm happy for that.”

Anna Segur, Boulder

With three kids and a part-time job, Anna Segur wanted to set her pandemic project targets “pretty low.” she said. But she still set out to tackle one of the most famous books ever written: “Don Quixote.”

“First I thought I would read it in Spanish,” she said. “And then I decided to scale that back and got it in English.”

Photo courtesy Anna Segur Last summer, Anna Segur decided she'd read "Don Quixote." She's more than halfway through the famed novel's nearly 1,000 pages — but is definitely not at the end of her journey.

Written in the early 1600s, “Don Quixote” is also famously long, at nearly 1,000 pages. Segur started reading in June or July of 2020, and by this April was a little more than halfway through.

“I love the book, and I love the character of Sancho Panza,” she said, describing the character of a simple farmer. “Even though he’s kind of set up to be this idiot who doesn’t know anything, he’s kind of usually wiser than most of the other characters in the book.”

So while Segur is not quite done, she is happy to be on the journey, fighting windmills and giants along the way.

Matthew Downey, Denver

Long before the pandemic, Matthew Downey had a thing for stop-motion animation.

“I mean, I've always been fascinated by ‘Nightmare for Christmas, that kind of stuff,” he said.

So when lockdown arrived, he decided on a whim it was time to try his own stop-motion movie — in the same spooky vein.

Titled “There’s Waldo,” Downey’s movie starts with Waldo’s back to the camera. Slowly, he turns around as ominous music plays. When viewers finally see his big, static smile, he’s promptly eaten by a T-Rex.

The entire thing lasts 26 seconds. Downey estimates that took him an entire Saturday to produce.

“I realized after the fact how much work it actually is,” he said.