So How’s That Pandemic Baking Going? For This Sourdough Starter And Its Baker, Two Loaves A Week Sounds About Right

“I think my husband weighed himself and he said, ‘Oh my gosh, we've got to do something different!’” she said, her words punctuated by laughter.

They decided to follow a popular nutrition program called Trim Healthy Mama. Now, white flour is replaced by ingredients like oats, and a Stevia blend is used in place of sugar. But the act of baking still feels comforting and familiar.

Like so many pandemic bakers, Baker is figuring out how to take the hobby beyond quarantine and into her new life.

Courtesy Rose Petralia Rose Petralia estimates she bakes two loaves of bread a week in her Grand Junction kitchen. She documents some of baking life on her blog, Junktown Cooking.

On a recent Saturday, Baker decided it was time to make her very first cheesecake, with plenty of substitutions, of course. Her children breezed in and out, and her buddy Craig White had stopped by to help. He laughed as he described one of their past baking fails: banana bread, without all the needed ingredients.

“So we just added more butter because we didn't have enough eggs,” he said. “And it turned into like — it was like a brick. It was like banana brick.”

White has also been baking his way through the pandemic, though it was difficult in the beginning, back when yeast was as scarce as toilet paper.

“You can call it luck, providence, whatever,” he said, but after three months of searching, he finally found the coveted staple in Target, hiding behind some Mountain Dew.

“It was like winning the lottery, finding that one jar of yeast,” he said, only a hint of exaggeration in his voice.

“The mountains parted and made a way!” Baker replied. “That’s awesome!”