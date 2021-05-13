An Ex-Staffer’s Lawsuit Against Rep. Doug Lamborn Alleges He Put Employees At Risk Of COVID, Used Them For Personal Errands

A former staffer for GOP Rep. Doug Lamborn has filed suit against his office alleging a “reckless and dangerous approach to COVID-19.”

Brandon Pope is a former Marine who went to work in Lamborn’s office in Colorado Springs in April 2019, first as a Congressional Fellow, and later as a Defense Advisor. He claims he was fired in December 2020 “for seeking to protect employees from unsafe conditions in the workplace,” according to the complaint filed in the U.S District Court for the District of Columbia.

The protections he sought included allowing some employees who were high risk or who had family members at high risk to telework and implementing social distancing measures.

Lamborn spokesperson Cassandra Sebastian has denied the allegations. In a statement she said, “The workplace safety allegations made by Mr. Pope are unsubstantiated and did not result in the termination of his employment. Congressman Lamborn looks forward to full vindication as all facts come to light.”

Pope’s lawyer was unavailable for comment Thursday evening.

The complaint alleges that Lamborn did not require employees in his office to wear masks or permit social distancing, saying he would not allow House Leadership to dictate how he ran his office. Currently, Democrats control the chamber and have implemented pandemic procedures, such as masking and social distancing, that some Republicans have railed against.

Lamborn did end up letting his DC staffers work from home after several employees tested positive for COVID last fall. According to the complaint, Lamborn’s chief of staff instructed employees sent home not to tell people they were close to that they had tested positive for COVID-19, which was reported at the time. Lamborn’s office said in November the Colorado Springs Republican himself had tested positive.

Pope also came down with COVID shortly thereafter. In the lawsuit, Pope contends Lamborn was “the direct or indirect cause of his infection.”

Also included in the suit are other examples that Pope claims shows Lamborn’s disregard for ethical rules and norms.

Those include allegations that he allowed his son to live in a storage area in the basement of the U.S. Capitol for some weeks while he was moving to Washington, D.C.; used office staff to run personal errands for his family, such as loading furniture to be moved to Lamborn’s vacation home, picking up mail from his personal residence when he was out of town, or helping his son prep for job interviews; and that staff were compelled to give Christmas and birthday gifts to Lamborn and his wife.

According to the suit, the official reason Pope was given for his termination on Dec. 7, 2020, was “an alleged lack of professionalism and abrasiveness toward his colleagues and superiors.”

Read the full complaint: