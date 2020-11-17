Rep. Ed Perlmutter Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Colorado Rep. Ed Perlmutter announced late Tuesday that he has the coronavirus.

“As of now, I am asymptomatic and I’m feeling good. I am currently in Washington, D.C., and plan to isolate in my apartment while continuing to work and voting remotely," the Jefferson County Democrat said in a statement.

“I’ve been taking precautions like so many Coloradans over the past eight months," he continued. "This serves as an important reminder that this virus is highly contagious and should be taken seriously. As we enter the holiday season, I encourage everyone to continue to heed the warnings of no personal gatherings, social distancing, and wearing a mask.”

Perlmutter's diagnosis comes the same day that Gov. Jared Polis announced the state is adding a new, heightened level of coronavirus concern. On Friday, 15 counties, including those in Perlmutter's district, will enact the new restrictions.

Perlmutter is the first member of Colorado's congressional delegation to test positive for the virus, but there have been close brushes in the past. Both Sen. Cory Gardner and Rep. Jason Crow had to self-isolate in March after meeting with a constituent who tested positive. And several members of Rep. Doug Lamborn's staff caught the virus in October.

NPR reports that more than two dozen members of Congress have gotten COVID-19 so far. In addition to Perlmutter, Sen. Chuck Grassley also announced on Tuesday that he has the virus.