Hiring Bonus: Colorado Will Pay People To Go Back To Work

Colorado is offering to pay unemployed people to go back to work.

The new Jumpstart grant program will give $1,600 to eligible workers who get new jobs in May or $1,200 who find jobs in June. To qualify, workers need to have been on unemployment in the last six weeks, verify their identity through a third-party vendor, and stay at a new full-time job for eight weeks to claim their full benefit. The money would come in two payments later in the summer.

Gov. Jared Polis created the program through an executive order and describes it as a way to set people up for success as they rejoin the workforce after the pandemic.

In a statement announcing the grants, Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Executive Director Joe Barela said: “This won’t just help Coloradans, it’s going to help businesses to have a productive workforce, ready to power our economy and comeback.”

The new program comes as states consider how to encourage people to seek work as restrictions ease and service industries, in particular, hope to start hiring. In Texas, the governor recently announced that the state will stop paying enhanced pandemic unemployment benefits at the end of June.

Colorado has earmarked at least a half-million dollars from a disaster relief fund to cover the Jumpstart program.