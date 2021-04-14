What To Know Now That Everyone On Colorado Unemployment Has To Use ID.me To Prove Their Identity

Colorado and other states are using the technology to combat widespread scamming of the unemployment system. Attackers use stolen personal information to file fake claims, hoping they can convince states to pay out thousands in benefits. Many of the attacks come from organized international groups, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The automated technology has worked smoothly for many people. But for about 16 percent of Colorado users so far, ID.me’s regular approval process hasn’t been enough. Instead, the system has flagged a potential problem with their account, requiring further verification. To resolve it, they are required to do a video interview with an ID.me staffer — the conversation is brief, but the wait times to connect can range from three to six hours.

“As with anything you roll out initially, there’s always a little bit of rockiness. It hasn’t necessarily gone as smoothly as we would hope, nor as ID.me would hope,” said Phil Spesshardt, benefit services manager for the state labor department.

Blake Hall, the CEO of ID.me, said that wait-times for the video interviews should decline significantly — to about 30 to 60 minutes — sometime this week. He said the long delays were a result of Colorado and other states sending large surges of people through the service.

“It's these unpredictable spikes where a state will just come and say, ‘I'm going to give you nine, 10 months worth of claimants. And they have two weeks to go through ID.me,’” he said.

Dramatic results

Often, Hall said, states rush to expand their use of ID.me once they realize how much money they’re losing to fraud. ID.me has rejected more than half of the accounts that were previously receiving benefits in some states, Hall said.

Colorado officials said that their results haven’t been so dramatic, but didn’t immediately disclose the service’s rejection rate here. State officials have acknowledged that the change will be disruptive but said they had to move quickly. The state is asking groups of thousands of people at once to register for ID.me.

“I think there are some states out there that may be living in a form of denial,” Spesshardt said. “We felt more comfortable that now was the time to just simply start trying to nip it in the bud.”

Older people and those unfamiliar with technology, in particular, have struggled to navigate the online service, which requires users to take and upload photos using smartphones or digital cameras and computers.

And in some cases, people are still getting confusing error messages from the state despite being verified through ID.me. In some cases, people’s “integrity holds” aren’t cleared because the state’s fraud-detection systems are still flagging the person’s account. If the hold isn’t cleared by the ID.me verification, the case must be reviewed by the state’s anti-fraud team.

Sharon Bell, 58, waited for nine weeks without benefits after her account was flagged as possibly fraudulent. She said she received multiple requests to verify her identity through ID.me, but the approvals didn’t seem to unlock her benefits. State call center workers gave her conflicting information about what to do next, she said.

“I understand that they have to make sure they’re not paying fraudulent people, but at the same time, there are innocent people like myself, and what are we supposed to do?” said Bell, an events worker in Colorado Springs.

“After a few weeks, I was in tears calling unemployment, because I don’t have any other income. And do you know how hard it is to find a job when you’re 58 years old, and you’re a woman?”