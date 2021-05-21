Despite Pushback From City Council And Homeless Advocates, Mayor Mike Coffman Wants A Camping Ban In Aurora

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman is pushing ahead with his proposed camping ban, despite criticism from Aurora City Council members and housing and homelessness advocates.

Coffman posted the new ordinance to Twitter and Facebook Thursday morning, but he said he won’t present it to the city council committee on Housing, Redevelopment and Neighborhood Services until June.

Aurora has already been working on addressing homelessness. A few years ago, it designated part of its marijuana tax credit for homeless programs, joined a regional coalition and hosted an open-house event about housing alternatives for community members on Wednesday.

“It just seemed very premature to put this out before all those things are happening and like another political stunt than actually wanting to bring forward good policy,” Nicole Johnston, Aurora city council member Ward II, and chair of the Housing, Redevelopment and Neighborhood Services committee.

There were 427 people experiencing homelessness in 2020 according to the last Point in Time Count conducted in the city, but experts estimate counts could be off by 20 percent or more. Aurora has 150 emergency shelter beds, with an additional 100 beds as in the winter, according to Jessica Prosser, director of Housing and Community Services for the city.

Coffman’s ordinance says people living in encampments can’t be forced out unless there are housing alternatives, but homelessness advocates and experts question why the ban has come before housing solutions.

“I think it would be wonderful if we had places for people to go. I think that our unhoused neighbors would love to have a place to go, but I think that it's a fairly ignorant comment and a fairly ignorant way to pass laws in our city,” said Kathleen Van Voorhis, director of housing justice for the Colorado Interfaith Alliance. “We do not have the shelter beds. We do not have the resources.”

Opponents say a camping ban comes after the pandemic worsened the housing crisis, and would turn back progress made toward police reform.

The city already cleans up encampments. From July 2020 until now, city crews or contractors have cleaned up 29 encampments. Additionally, the Colorado Department of Transportation has done the same to the encampments along the Interstate 225 corridor about six times in the last year, Prosser said.

Police currently aren’t involved in the clean-ups, but that could change with the new ordinance.

“I've been involved in a lot of police reform and improving our community relations with the Aurora Police Department and our community, including our unhoused neighbors,” said council member Johnston. “This takes us back with all of the great progress that we're making with the Aurora Police Department and our community. And it puts them in a position of arresting and more of a combative role that we've really, really tried to change.”

Johnston, Van Voorhis and others say the biggest issue with the new ordinance is the order in which it tries to tackle homlessness. Putting a ban before a comprehensive housing-first initiative will be detrimental to unhoused people and copy the mistakes of cities like Denver, they say.

“Before COVID hit, we already had a housing crisis. We already had lots of people out on the street, but within four to five months, the percentage of homelessness on the street increased by 40 percent,” said Benjamin Dunning, an organizer and co-founder of Denver Homeless Out Loud. “The solution to homelessness is housing. If we don't build it, it's going to get worse. If we don't allow access to folks who can't afford housing on the market, we're going to have more people on the streets. It's that simple.”

Coffman is confident Aurora will get funding through the federal American Recovery Plan, some of which will go to infrastructure to address homelessness.

“In other words, building a shelter, the infrastructure for safe camping spaces, or tiny homes or pallet homes,” he said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A man pulls a cart of belongings as workers from the city of Denver, behind fencing erected by police to keep protesters away, clear out a homeless camp on 13th Avenue and Elations Street on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

Some point to Denver's contentious camping ban as a cautionary tale.

Denver instituted its camping ban nearly a decade ago, and it’s been highly contentious and heavily litigated. Dunning says he remembers the city of Denver made the same promises about housing alternatives back then, when he himself was living on the streets.

“It didn't do any of them,” he said. That’s when he helped found Homeless Out Loud and they put out their first report. They asked the homeless community what they were experiencing and what they recommended be changed.

“Repeal or modify the ban to designate a safe, well-lit, outdoor space in Denver, where homeless people can sleep, shelter themselves and have access to bathrooms and water,” he said. “That was 10 years ago, that was before COVID. We need about 50 of these places right now. And Denver has only managed to find a way to approve two.”