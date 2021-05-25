Lawmakers Want To Pass A ‘Colorado Option’ That Gives The State More Power To Regulate The Cost Of Health Care. Here’s Why That Matters

Passage has been far from guaranteed. The legislation, still being formulated, and with a possible deal to exempt physicians from mandatory participation in the works, has made some Democrats nervous. That has led to sharp questions in hearings and in the halls of the Capitol. And the sponsors can only afford to lose three Democratic votes in the Senate, where they hold a narrower margin than in the House.

“I believe that we should make healthcare more accessible to people. I just don't think it should be on the backs of doctors,” state Sen. Rhonda Fields, a Democrat, told CPR in an interview on Friday. She chairs the Senate’s Health and Human Services Committee.

“And I don't think this is the right time or the right message to be sending to doctors and nurses and our front line healthcare professionals in the midst of COVID 19,” she added.

Democratic state Sen. Rachel Zenzinger expressed similar concerns, saying that she was especially worried about how the proposed law would force individual doctors to participate.

“I do have significant concerns, and so I’m hoping that perhaps there’s some more work to be done,” she said.

Monday evening, that work was still underway. Democratic state Sen. Kerry Donovan, who is sponsoring the bill, said she plans to introduce an amendment on the Senate floor that would effectively eliminate the mandate that physicians participate. It would remove enforcement, fines and reporting to regulatory boards for health care providers. The Colorado Medical Society said if her amendment passes, their organization would move to neutral on the bill.

“You’re always going to be more successful when you can do it with folks rather than to folks,” said Donovan of policy making. “This months and months of compromise should ultimately result in someone being able to go online and find a cheaper health care product that they can afford, that gives them good access.”

Disarming the opposition from the health care industry

But the sponsors have pulled off a surprising success: They’ve disarmed much of the health care industry’s original opposition by making a series of dramatic changes. Colorado Hospital Association has taken a “neutral” position on the bill. Similar groups representing insurers and doctors could also move to neutral after amendments this week, the sponsors hoped.

“I think this is untested policy, and that can be good or bad,” said Katherine Mulready, chief strategy officer for the Colorado Hospital Association. “Certainly we have some anxiety about the policy as it gets implemented but we will continue to maintain some hope.”

Washington state’s “public option” plan debuted during the pandemic to mixed reviews, and has delivered little impact so far, but the sponsors in Colorado say they’ve adjusted their bill to avoid those results.