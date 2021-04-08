Colorado’s Public Health Care Option Moves Ahead After Hospital Negotiations Break Down

How negotiations broke down between the legislature and the health industry.

The two sides were discussing a compromise that would have eliminated the possibility of a state-run insurance plan. Instead, the proposal would have set cost reduction targets and given the state the authority to limit payments to hospitals, along with other new powers over insurance companies. It also would have offered new options for providers, Roberts said.

“I offered to take the entire idea of a public plan off the table if we could come to some sort of compromise, and they turned us down,” Roberts said.

Negotiations broke down over the proposed cost reductions, Mulready said. She claimed the plan would have ultimately reduced payments to hospitals too sharply. Roberts said that the amount was reasonable and that he hadn’t heard of a number as dramatic as the ones that industry officials now are citing. The proposal would have allowed higher payment rates for rural and critical-access hospitals.

The governor’s office and the state Department of Insurance had been closely involved in the negotiations, Mulready said. But with the failure to reach a deal, the CHA moved to formally opposing the bill.

“The industry is united in opposition to the introduced version,” Mulready said.

Roberts and the other sponsors, state Sen. Kerry Donovan and state Rep. Iman Jodeh, still plan to introduce amendments in response to recent concerns.

As Colorado Democrats prioritize health care reform, state Republicans worry about government overreach.

Democrats have made health care reform a central priority during Gov. Jared Polis’ first term. The sponsors describe it as a way to slow the growth of health expenses that have eaten up more and more of Americans’ incomes. It’s also meant to ensure that affordable insurance plans are available in the state’s rural communities.

Only one state, Washington, has enacted this kind of “public option” program. In a legislative session packed with big bills and big spending, such a change could bring some of the most sweeping effects for Colorado’s residents.

The bill would require the private industry to make plans available in each county that would drop insurance costs 20 percent by 2024, compared to the local costs for 2021. If insurance companies can’t hit that target, the state would create a new quasi-governmental authority that would sell health insurance plans, starting in 2025.

For the proposal’s critics, that result would be a vast government overreach. State Rep. Mark Baisley, a Republican, pointed to the bill’s reference to “police power” to justify the legislature’s intervention in health care. (Police power is lawmakers’ ability to enact laws for the public good, even if it affects individuals’ rights.)

“That kind of lays down the attitude that is behind this bill: the police powers that come from the state to effectively take over health care in the state of Colorado,” Baisley said. “What has given consumers in every industry the greatest product and price and delivery is the free market.”