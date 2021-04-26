‘Public Option’ Compromise Would Require Health Insurers To Offer Price-Controlled Plans

The state of Washington recently created a similar new standardized insurance plan.

Significantly, the bill would also give the state the power to regulate how much hospitals and doctors can charge people enrolled in the new plans, something that only Washington has embraced in this way.

“The health care industry has really come to the table and has really been a partner throughout this process,” said state Rep. Iman Jodeh, a Democratic cosponsor.

Influencing the current system, not fundamentally changing it

The proposal attempts to use a complex series of regulations and rules to influence insurance prices and benefits in the health care market — without changing the fundamental design of the system.

“I’ve always said all options are on the table, as long as we are achieving the goal for our constituents of lowering costs and increasing choice,” said state Sen. Kerry Donovan, a Democratic cosponsor.

But despite the deal with industry, the proposal likely faces stiff political opposition. Republican lawmakers described the earlier bill as a step toward socialized medicine. And on the left, some progressives may be disappointed that the plan doesn't challenge the supremacy of existing private players, as a government-run option would do.

Jodeh said that industry groups compromised in part because the plan would deliver them new customers. Earlier versions of the bill attracted millions of dollars in opposition spending, with Coloradans seeing TV ads and mailers against the “state government option.” But Roberts said the deal rested on a shared belief that costs are too high.

“The affordability improvements intended by this bill are dependent on the sacrifice and management of Colorado’s hospitals,” the Colorado Hospital Association said in a written statement.

The deal could represent a breakthrough in how state lawmakers negotiate with the health industry, experts said, but it will be some time before the true effects are clear. Washington insurers started selling a similar public-private option late in 2020; the initial results have been disappointing for the sponsors, with little change to premiums and limited availability, but analysts said that it can take years for the effects of major regulation to settle out.

How the sort of public-private option would work

Insurance companies would be required to sell the Colorado plan starting in 2023.

The carriers would be limited in how much they could charge for the plans and those premiums would ratchet down over time. By 2025, the bill says, the cost of the new insurance plan should be 18 percent lower than the current average premiums for an area.

If an insurance company fails to lower premiums or cover the required geographic area, the company would enter a legal process with the state. State authorities would review the company’s financials and regulators could then potentially set limits on the reimbursements that the insurance company pays to hospitals and other providers.

Right now, that kind of “rate setting” is rare in the health system, outside of Medicare and Medicaid, and it’s been staunchly opposed by the industry.

“At least nationally, the position of the health plans and the hospitals is just to draw a line in the (sand) over any government rate setting,” said Sabrina Corlette, co-founder of the Center on Health Insurance Reforms at Georgetown University.