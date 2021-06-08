GOP Pushes Back On President Biden’s BLM Pick At Confirmation Hearing

He called her a perfect choice to lead the public lands agency.

“Tracy is a proven leader, with a track record of working across the aisle to get things done. She is honest, she is driven by facts, not by political ideology,” Tester said.

But that didn’t mollify GOP senators, one of whom asked outright how she planned to work with Republicans when it seems like she doesn’t “particularly care for them.”

She said her late-parents were Republicans and that she currently lives in a bipartisan landscape. “I think that my career has shown that the only way to get things done in the country, and specifically in the West, is to work together,” she replied.

Stone-Manning talked a lot about her varied professional background. She started as a local environmental activist before going to work for Tester, then headed the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and ran Gov. Steve Bullock’s office as his Chief of Staff, before taking a job with the National Wildlife Federation.

“My professional life has been informed by a private passion for hiking, backpacking, hunting, and floating. The power I’m granted by the mountains and rivers I love is ineffable but real. This rare privilege has left me fiercely committed to ensure everyone, and future generations, shares the same opportunity,” she said told committee members. “I think every step of my career has prepared me for this role.”

And she stressed her ability to work with different groups of people and interests. “I have spent a career… balancing the needs of various communities and stakeholders. And I would do that and then some in this position,” she said. More than 100 conservation and public lands groups sent a letter to Senate leaders urging her confirmation.

Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper is hoping those characteristics will come into play as the Bureau weighs whether to keep its headquarters in Grand Junction or return to Washington, DC. Hickenlooper noted the move was “done in haste and didn't pan out the way it was promised.” He says the victims of the move weren’t just the employees, but the people of Grand Junction.

The Interior Department is reviewing the move and surveying employees about it. Stone-Manning said, if confirmed, she’s committed to carrying the concerns of the people of the Western Slope city with her as they consider the headquarters’s future.

The BLM was without a confirmed leader for the entire Trump administration and Democrats urged quick confirmation of Stone-Manning.

CPR’s coverage of Colorado’s congressional delegation focuses on accountability and on providing information constituents need to live their lives. Read more about our priorities here.