Colorado Delegation To Vice President Harris: Come Over And Check Out Our Space Stuff
Most of Colorado’s congressional delegation wants Vice President Kamala Harris to visit the state and check out its space Industry.
Last month, Harris was named the chair of the National Space Council. As the council starts setting priorities, the bipartisan group of Colorado lawmakers wrote a letter asking her to keep ”the dynamism of our state’s private and public space industry” in mind.
The letter is led by Sen. Michael Bennet, and signed by Sen. John Hickenlooper. Reps. Doug Lamborn, Joe Neguse, Jason Crow, Ed Perlmutter, Diana DeGette and Ken Buck.
“As our nation’s space economy continues to grow, its future depends on dynamic education and research. Colorado is at the heart of this work,” they wrote.
They point out that the state has over 500 space-related companies, employs more than 30,000 people, has a host of education and research facilities from the U.S. Air Force Academy to the Colorado School of Mines’ Space Resources Program.
And the letter makes another plug for keeping Space Command Headquarters in Colorado Springs, noting the work being done by the intelligence community and the Department of Defense at the different bases and commands in the state.
Sen. Bennet Wants White House Review Of Trump’s Decision To Move Space Command Away From Colorado Springs
Only one member of the delegation did not sign the letter: GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert. She, like several Republican lawmakers, has been critical of the way Harris has dealt with the latest migrant surge at the border, bringing a cutout of the vice president with her during a recent trip to the border.
Harris just returned from her first foreign trip to Guatemala and Mexico on Tuesday night. The vice president made a quick stop to Colorado in March, where she touted the $1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan.
