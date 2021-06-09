Hundreds Of Meatpacking Employees Will Receive Money From JBS In A Discrimination Lawsuit

After a decade of negotiations and a court battle, the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley will shell out $5.5 million for past employee discrimination.

“I am pleased with the result because I think in terms of culture, in terms of policy, in terms of training, there have been changes,” said Mary O’Neill, regional attorney for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. “For JBS Swift I hope that this is a learning moment, a change for them.”

In 2008 and 2010, employees said the company denied them prayer breaks in the evenings during the Muslim holiday month of Ramadan and that they were harassed by management and other employees.