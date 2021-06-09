Transgender Classical Musicians Beat the Odds to Take Center Stage

The chamber opera “Good Country” tells the true story of a stagecoach driver during the California Gold Rush named Charley Parkhurst. Parkhurst was born a girl, Charlotte, in 1812 but ran away at the age of 12 to live and work as a man, assuming the name Charley. No one knew Parkhurst's secret until he died in 1879 and The New York Times sensationalized the death with the headline: “Thirty Years in Disguise: A Noted Old Californian Stage-Driver Discovered. After Death. To be a Woman."

The tenor who played Parkhurst in the 2019 premiere of “Good Country” is Holden Madagame, an internationally-acclaimed opera star and transgender man.

Jackie Lee Young Holden Madagme as Charley Parkhurst with soprano Chang Liu in Good Country.

Madagame is part of a robust community of LGBTQ+ classical musicians. Colorado alone claims notable lesbian conductors Marin Alsop and Cynthia Katserelis, as well as gay members of the Colorado Symphony and Central City Opera, and local LGBTQ+ community choirs. Guests to Colorado’s many summer music festivals represent the entire LGBTQ+ spectrum.

But while gay, lesbian and bisexual musicians can be found at the highest levels of classical music, transgender musicians lack that same visibility. Transgender trailblazers like actress Laverne Cox, Stonewall activist Marsha P. Johnson, and even Charley Parkhurst are celebrated, but trans people still face legal and social discrimination.

Virtuoso classical pianist Sara Davis Buechner wrote a New York Times article in which she described undergoing a botched gender reassignment surgery in Thailand. In 2003, after coming out as Sara, many of her U.S. concerts were canceled and contracts broken — even though before her transition she had been a highly sought-after and award-winning performer. She left for Canada, where she taught and performed. Today, she’s back in the U.S. teaching at Temple University in Philadelphia.