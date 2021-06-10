‘We Share Equal Responsibility’ — Accused STEM Shooter’s Co-Defendant Plays Role Before Prosecution Rests

In security camera footage from the school’s hallway, McKinney is shown attempting to commit suicide after the attack, but the gun didn’t work. A security guard found him and demanded he drop the gun. McKinney complied.

Videos the two teens made on their phones that day show McKinney berating Erickson to do cocaine and break into his parents’ gun safe with an ax. The videos were faked, McKinney said, to make it look like he was coercing Erickson into committing the crime.

“I believe we share equal responsibility for everything that happened,” McKinney said, tearfully. “No one tried to stop anyone, no one forced anyone into this. We were both mutually agreeing.”

Defense attorneys tried to break down McKinney’s credibility on the stand, pointing out that he changed his story from what he said in interviews with police immediately after the shooting.

When pressed on why he has said varying things about what happened, McKinney said he was now under oath and telling the truth.

Defense attorneys also pointed out that McKinney may have cooperated with prosecutors in hopes of getting out of prison earlier because he was a juvenile at the time of the shooting. He is serving a life sentence plus 38 years -- but may qualify for a certain program that lets people out after they’ve served 40 years if they were under 18 at the time of the crime.

McKinney said he wasn’t aware of that program and whether he qualified and that prosecutors didn’t determine sentences anyway.

On Thursday, after the prosecutors rested their case, defense attorneys asked for an immediate acquittal on several charges, including first-degree murder with extreme indifference.

Judge Theresa Slade, who has to make these decisions in the light most favorable to the government, denied their motions.

In the last two and a half weeks of prosecution testimony, several students and teachers who had contact with McKinney in days leading up to the shooting, and the day itself, talked about how he didn’t warn them anything was about to happen.