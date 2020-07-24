Younger STEM Shooter Sentenced To Life In Prison With Possibility Of Parole

Alec McKinney, the younger of the two shooters charged in the STEM School shooting in May 2019, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for his role in the attack.

One student, Kendrick Castillo, was killed in the shooting and eight others were injured.

John and Maria Castillo, Kendrick’s parents, on Friday told Judge Jeffrey Holmes that McKinney was a “monster” and deserved the maximum sentence.

“You took something from me that can never be replaced,” John Castillo said, crying. “As a father, my only purpose in life was to provide for my family … You planned and orchestrated terror and murder … You took all of that away. I hear people say ‘I hope you find peace.’ I don’t. I’ll never find peace.”

Maria Castillo sobbed on the stand and screamed, “Coward! He doesn’t deserve the air he’s breathing!”

Addressing the victims, McKinney, who was 16 during the shooting and is 17 years old now, apologized and tearfully vowed to change. He had never addressed the court before.

“I don’t want you to ever think Kendrick died in vain,” McKinney said, speaking directly to the Castillos. “Every day I wake up and try to do something positive. I don't do it for me, I do it for Kendrick … I promise to live my life as a new person.”

McKinney also addressed would-be school shooters. He said he’d gotten “fan mail” inside juvenile detention.

“How can you idolize someone who hurt people? Someone who is so weak that they couldn’t get help?” he said. “This is to anyone who is thinking about a school shooting: get help now. Don’t be a coward and hide behind a gun. Be brave and learn how to get help. Face what you’re feeling. Think about what you’re caring about because it hurts them way more than you’ve ever been hurt.”