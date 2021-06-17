Gas And Delivery Fees Will Increase In 2022 As Colorado Approves Billions For Transportation

Colorado’s new transportation plan will spend billions of dollars on projects across the state — from Front Range interstates to rural bus stops.

But Gov. Jared Polis and his allies chose one particular location to symbolize the sweeping new legislation. They went to the base of Floyd Hill, where Interstate 70 narrows as it crosses a rugged stretch of hillside at the foot of the Rockies.

To the east are the hundreds of thousands of residents of the Denver metro. To the west are ski resorts and hiking destinations. In between are four lanes of tightly curved highway atop a half-century-old viaduct — a bottleneck that can add an hour of travel time when it’s crammed with thousands of drivers on busy weekends.

“This has been a long journey. And in many ways it’s just beginning. Soon, Floyd Hill and many other improvement projects across our state will be underway,” Polis said as trucks rumbled overhead.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News State Sen. Faith Winter speaks as rafters on Clear Creek underneath Interstate 70 at the bottom of Floyd Hill float past a bill signing ceremony led by Gov. Jared Polis for SB21-260 on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The transportation funding bill passed this legislative session is projected to raise $5.4 billion by the 2031-32 fiscal year.

The Floyd Hill project, which would add extra travel lanes across seven miles, is one of the highest priorities for the Colorado Department of Transportation. The new law puts about $5.2 billion toward the agency’s 10-year-plan and other needs, opening the door for multimodal highway remodels, electric vehicle infrastructure and basic maintenance.

The law will “finally fix the damn roads in Colorado,” Polis said, claiming that the spending would support 27,000 jobs. (“Fix our damn roads” was the nickname of a failed transportation bond package on the 2019 ballot.)

Standing beneath the aging stretch of I-70, a series of speakers described the bill as the result of hundreds of meetings and countless compromises — a plan that didn’t give Republicans all the road projects they wanted, that didn’t deliver a fundamental shift away from the automobile for environmentalists, and that didn’t have to go before voters for approval.

“Every single aspect of this bill had well-meaning, genuine, reasonable people on both sides of those tradeoffs,” said Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, a Democrat from Boulder.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Gov. Jared Polis signs SB21-260 into law on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at a ceremony underneath Interstate 70 at the bottom of Floyd Hill, beside Clear Creek. The transportation funding bill passed this legislative session is projected to raise $5.4 billion by the 2031-32 fiscal year.

What the new fees are, how they work and when they kick in.

All these new projects will be paid for by a series of new fees, including:

A fee on gas purchases, which will grow from 2 cents per gallon starting next July to 8 cents per gallon in 2028. It will increase with inflation after that

A 27-cent fee on retail deliveries from companies like FedEx, Amazon, GrubHub and Instacart

A 30-cent fee on most rides from apps like Uber and Lyft, although it’s only 15 cents for electric vehicles and shared rides

Higher registration fees for electric vehicles, equivalent to a roughly $5 increase next year, since electric vehicle drivers use the roads but don’t pay gas taxes or fees.

The fees will start in July 2022.

The bill also temporarily decreases motor vehicle fees — totaling about $16 per vehicle across 2022 and 2023.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Colorado Dept. of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana M. Lew speaks during a signing ceremony for SB21-260 on Thursday, June 17, 2021, underneath Interstate 70 at the bottom of Floyd Hill, beside Clear Creek. The transportation funding bill passed this legislative session is projected to raise $5.4 billion by the 2031-32 fiscal year.

A variety of competing interests meant the transportation funding bill didn't pass until the final days of the legislative session.

Fenberg said lawmakers originally hoped they might hash out the bill within the first three days of session. That goal turned out to be wildly unrealistic given the mess of competing interests — between roads and transit, rural fixes or major urban rebuilds.

Ultimately, the proposal passed in the final days of the session, with only one Republican vote in support.