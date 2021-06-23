What Colorado’s New Tax Laws Could Mean For You And Your Business

Do you own a business?

The legislation is expected to deliver nearly $150 million in annual revenue by changing how various businesses pay taxes.

The largest sum will come from insurance companies. It will now be more difficult for them to claim a tax deduction that rewards companies with offices in Colorado, which the sponsors say has done little to encourage job growth. They'll also lose a rule that allowed them to pay lower taxes on the sale of certain financial products, compared to other institutions.

Colorado will adopt a new method to calculate the taxes owed by companies that do business in multiple states. By embracing the “Finnigan method,” the state expects to collect nearly $10 million in extra revenue per year.

The legislation also will result in higher tax bills for large retailers and oil and gas companies. Additionally, the new law says that cloud computer access should be taxed. and it attempts to crack down on off-shore tax havens, among other changes.

Do you pay capital gains taxes?

Currently, Colorado taxpayers can be exempted from paying state taxes on capital gains in some cases. That deduction will largely be eliminated starting in tax year 2022, forcing more people to pay state taxes when they sell assets like land, stock and businesses, in addition to federal taxes. People who own certain agricultural property will still be able to take a deduction.

Who will directly benefit:

Do you have kids?

Beginning with tax year 2022, the state will offer a child tax credit — basically, money for households with children.

The credit will be available for individual filers who make less than $75,000 or households under $85,000 in income. The value of the credit will be based on the federal child tax credits, and it will depend on the age of the child and the household income. That could range anywhere from a few hundred dollars to $2,000 per child.

The credit is refundable — meaning that people who don’t have state tax obligations would simply receive a check from the government in that amount.

“We will dedicate more economic relief toward our families, our small businesses, our workers who need it the most,” said state Rep. Emily Sirota, a cosponsor, adding that the new policies were the result of years of work.

Do you own real estate?

Another law will temporarily lower property tax rates for tax years 2022 and 2023. The taxes owed for apartment properties would be reduced by about 5 percent. Single family homes would get a discount of about 3 percent. Agricultural and renewable energy properties would get a 9 percent reduction. And the law also expands a tax-deferment program that allows homeowners to delay property tax payments when their bills increase too fast.