Colorado May Temporarily Cut Property Taxes — While Undermining Proposed Ballot Measure For Larger Tax Cut

A last-minute bill in the state legislature would temporarily lower property tax rates and allow some homeowners to delay part of their property tax payments.

But the bill also has a subtle effect that is infuriating some conservatives: It’s designed to partially cancel out voters’ chance to cut property taxes by a larger amount this November.

How would the change affect your tax bills?

The bill, SB-293, is meant in part to blunt the rapid tax increases that are hitting many homeowners. Extreme demand for housing is leading to higher property values. That means that people will pay higher taxes on their properties.

“We are reacting to this increasing — suddenly and unexpected, to some extent — value of home prices, to try to give homeowners the proper amount of relief,” said Sen. Bob Rankin, a Republican sponsor and member of the Joint Budget Committee.

The bill would temporarily lower property tax rates. The taxes owed for apartment properties would be reduced by about 5 percent. Single family homes would get a discount of about 3 percent. Agricultural and renewable energy properties would get a 9 percent reduction.

Those discounts would only apply for the tax years 2022 and 2023. And many people would still see an increase in their tax bills, compared to right now, since base property values have climbed so sharply.

The bill was introduced in the final weeks of the session, but Sen. Chris Hansen, a Democrat and a member of the JBC, said he and the others have been working on it for several weeks.

“We're really trying to step in and do something proactive on a bipartisan basis,” he said.

The bill would also create a permanent new option to ease the burden of property taxes. When tax values increase too sharply, homeowners would be allowed to delay part of their bills. Up to $10,000 could be deferred until the person sells their home. Analysts think that Colorado homeowners will defer less than $1 million per year in all.

Under the bill, the state would increase its contributions to schools to make up for some of the lost property tax revenue, and it would loan money to local governments to cover the cost of tax deferrals.

In the past, the state’s complex web of fiscal laws would have slowed down the property tax increases caused by a hot market. But voters agreed to repeal the Gallagher Amendment last year, taking away one of the major restraints on property taxes.

An apartment building near Cheesman Park on May 7, 2020. SB-293 would shrink the tax rate for apartment properties would shrink by about 5 percent. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite)

How is it affecting the other potential tax cut?

There is a separate effort to cut property taxes. The conservative group Colorado Rising Action has proposed a broader cut to property taxes, known as Proposed Initiative 27. The group won state Supreme Court approval for the language of the initiative on May 27, and supporters are collecting signatures to put the measure on the November ballot. If it makes the ballot and voters approve, it would cut tax rates by 9 percent, costing local districts $1 billion in potential revenue.

But that ballot initiative could be reshaped by the legislature’s actions in the next week. The sponsors have specifically written their bill so that it changes the potential effects of Initiative 27.

The bill would make it so that the approval of Initiative 27 would only lower the property tax rate for lodging and multi-family buildings — instead of lowering taxes across the board. It does that by changing some of the legal language upon which the initiative is built.

“There’s no doubt that it’s a direct assault, not allowing voters to weigh in on a larger property tax cut,” said Michael Fields, the organizer behind Initiative 27. The lawmakers only introduced the bill after his ballot language was approved. It sets a precedent, Fields argued, that allows lawmakers to simply defuse ballot initiatives by re-engineering the law before they’re passed.

The Colorado GOP similarly argued that it’s an attempted reversal of a ballot initiative that hasn’t happened yet.

“Voters don’t want to be cheated. This won’t end well for the Dems,” read a tweet from the party.