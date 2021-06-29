Here’s A First Draft Of The Maps That Will Shape Colorado’s Balance of Power For The Next Decade
This is a developing story that will be updated.
The future of Colorado’s statehouse elections came into sharper focus on Tuesday with the release of the first draft of new district maps for the state Senate and House.
The state’s election maps are redrawn every decade after the U.S. Census, and Colorado this year is using a new, independent process that is meant to reduce the influence of politicians. In their final form, these maps will redraw the state’s 65 House seats and 35 Senate seats, determining who can run and vote for each district in the state legislature.
This process comes with significant implications for communities and politicians. By changing election lines, the commission could move some lawmakers into new districts, where they may face new competition or different voters. The new districts also could divide cities and communities in new ways.
Drafted State Senate Legislative Map
Republican leaders hope that the new maps will help them return to power, but it’s tough to tell if that will happen. On the Senate side, staffers believe that Republicans would have at least a slight advantage in 15 out of 35 districts. That is the exact number of seats that the party currently holds.
In the House, Republicans may be favored in 28 out of 65 districts. That’s a slight improvement from their current situation — they hold only 24 seats — but it would still leave the party with a hard road to retaking power in the chamber.
Four Big Questions (And Answers) About How Redistricting Could Affect Republican Representatives In Southern Colorado
The preliminary maps were drawn by state staffers, who were trying to balance different factors — such as preserving communities, keeping the shapes compact and making districts competitive.
The draft maps are only a first step. They are based on Census estimates about the demographics of the state’s different areas; later, they will be reconciled with the final data produced by this year’s Census. The commission is also accepting comments and will host a series of public hearings this summer and fall.
For example, they are likely to hear a lot about the racial and ethnic composition of the districts. As it stands, the draft House map could effectively dilute the power of Hispanic or Latino voters. It only has three districts in which Hispanic voters are the majority, compared to seven in the current maps when they were drafted, staff said.
Drafted State House Of Representatives Legislative Map
“We believe this resulted from our maintaining city boundaries, and in some cases within a city, choosing the wrong neighborhoods to keep together,” said Jeremiah Barry, an attorney on the commission staff.
The maps’ racial and ethnic makeup could be rebalanced as the 12-member commission does its work.
Commissioners made few comments on Tuesday morning, instead using the meeting as a chance to get oriented with the new maps and reports provided by staff. Interactive and PDF versions of the maps are available on the state’s redistricting website. The legislative commission is set to reconvene on Friday. A related commission is working on the state’s new Congressional districts. Both commissions were created by constitutional amendments, which were approved by voters in 2018. By law, the commissions’ membership must be split between Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated members.
You Care.
You are one of the CPR readers who wants to know what is really going on these days. We can help you keep up - The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!