Here’s A First Draft Of The Maps That Will Shape Colorado’s Balance of Power For The Next Decade

This is a developing story that will be updated.

The future of Colorado’s statehouse elections came into sharper focus on Tuesday with the release of the first draft of new district maps for the state Senate and House.

The state’s election maps are redrawn every decade after the U.S. Census, and Colorado this year is using a new, independent process that is meant to reduce the influence of politicians. In their final form, these maps will redraw the state’s 65 House seats and 35 Senate seats, determining who can run and vote for each district in the state legislature.

This process comes with significant implications for communities and politicians. By changing election lines, the commission could move some lawmakers into new districts, where they may face new competition or different voters. The new districts also could divide cities and communities in new ways.

Drafted State Senate Legislative Map

Provided by Colorado's Independent Redistricting Commission.

Republican leaders hope that the new maps will help them return to power, but it’s tough to tell if that will happen. On the Senate side, staffers believe that Republicans would have at least a slight advantage in 15 out of 35 districts. That is the exact number of seats that the party currently holds.

In the House, Republicans may be favored in 28 out of 65 districts. That’s a slight improvement from their current situation — they hold only 24 seats — but it would still leave the party with a hard road to retaking power in the chamber.