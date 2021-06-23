A Congressional District For The North Denver Metro? That’s Where The First Map Has It

This is a developing story and will be updated

After months of speculation, an independent commission has released a preliminary congressional district map that places the new eighth congressional district in the northern Denver Metro area, encompassing Westminster and stretching up to Milliken.

Other big changes were in the 3rd and 4th congressional districts, where commission staff went with two purely rural districts.

In a reversal, the San Luis Valley and Pueblo will move from the 3rd to the 4th. In return, the 4th gains counties in the central part of the state, including Teller, Fremont and Chaffee, and even the western part of Boulder County. It would also get some of the ski mountain communities formerly in the 2nd congressional district, including all of Eagle, Summit, Grand and Clear Creek.

The change would answer a long-held wish of purple Pueblo county to get a new congressional home more connected to its side of the state. This is what Colorado's districts look like right now: