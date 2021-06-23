A Congressional District For The North Denver Metro? That’s Where The First Map Has It
After months of speculation, an independent commission has released a preliminary congressional district map that places the new eighth congressional district in the northern Denver Metro area, encompassing Westminster and stretching up to Milliken.
Other big changes were in the 3rd and 4th congressional districts, where commission staff went with two purely rural districts.
In a reversal, the San Luis Valley and Pueblo will move from the 3rd to the 4th. In return, the 4th gains counties in the central part of the state, including Teller, Fremont and Chaffee, and even the western part of Boulder County. It would also get some of the ski mountain communities formerly in the 2nd congressional district, including all of Eagle, Summit, Grand and Clear Creek.
The change would answer a long-held wish of purple Pueblo county to get a new congressional home more connected to its side of the state. This is what Colorado's districts look like right now:
Professional staff described the maps and the thinking behind the map. Jessika Shipley stressed it was a preliminary map created by using estimated data. “It's never going to be approved by anybody,” she said. “It's simply a baseline starting point for conversations around the state.”
The preliminary map was drafted by state employees using estimated data and specific criteria:
- equal population (or as close as possible), with the goal of each district having 721,714 residents;
- contiguous;
- conforms with the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965;
- preserves whole communities of interest and whole political subdivisions, like counties, cities and towns;
- be as compact as possible;
- and maximize the number of politically competitive districts.
