Limits Are Coming For Crested Butte’s Overused Camping Paradise. But Local Workers Who Live There Could Lose Out

The land gradually grew more popular over the years, until the pandemic hit last year and Americans went outside in record numbers.

The six valleys around Crested Butte where dispersed camping was allowed were overwhelmed in the summer of 2020, Scott said. Some campers would even work remotely via a cellular or satellite internet connection for weeks at a time.

“It was wild. It was pretty crazy,” Scott said, adding that, “Everyone was having a good time. But it was like way more people than this area can accommodate.”

Jake Scott, left, and Hunter Grosvenor, Crested Butte Conservation Corps employees, fill trash bags with garbage they'd collected around the newly designated campsites up the Slate River drainage on June 19, 2021.

Jake Scott, Crested Butte Conservation Corps employee, collects trash next to a camper van up the Slate River drainage on June 19, 2021.

The rise in popularity of SUVs also allowed more people to create their own roads through the delicate backcountry, a practice the CBCC is trying to prevent by placing large boulders in strategic places.

And then there was all the human waste and other refuse. Within a week of cleaning a campground, Scott said, "It would be like I wasn't even here. It would be like all the trash I picked up came right back."

That sustained jump in popularity is why the Forest Service is tightening restrictions on where people can camp to built-out, designated sites only. Those will come with more modern amenities — fire rings and even outhouses in some places.

Some existing campsites that are too close to waterways or on steep slopes will be removed. But the Forest Service is trying to preserve as many sites as possible — about 230 across all six drainages — said Gunnison District Ranger Matt McCombs. In total, McCombs said, the new rules limiting camping will only apply to about 20,000 acres of the Gunnison Ranger District’s 1.3 million acres.

Photographer: Jacob D. Spetzler Troy Russ, Crested Butte Community Development Director, holds up a flyer with directions for accessing an online feedback forum at the site of the proposed "Slate River" affordable housing development.

Photographer: Jacob D. Spetzler A group of interested and invested people gather at the site of the proposed "Slate River" affordable housing development in Crested Butte, Colorado on June 17, 2021.

“There is an unbelievable opportunity across the entirety of the national forest to still experience that traditional dispersed camping opportunity,” he said. “And it’ll be like that for a very, very long time.”

More tourists, fewer places to camp, and extremely limited affordable housing could hurt local workers like Jonathan Civitelli.

He’s confident he could find a spot if he really needed one. And he already moves sites every few weeks to try to stay in compliance with the Forest Service’s 14-day limit on camping.

But that’s a misreading of the regulation, McCombs said. Campers can only stay for 14 days in a 30-day period, regardless of whether they move sites or not. McCombs said the National Forest shouldn’t be used as housing, despite the new crush of visitors.

“Bottom line is that it’s not a sustainable solution for the housing challenges that we’re facing in these mountain communities,” he said.

Photographer: Jacob D. Spetzler Jill Voyles works at The Secret Stash in Crested Butte, Colorado on June 17, 2021. Jill is one of the many working class locals who have lost housing and are piecing things together in an effort to stay in the Gunnison Valley.

John Gory enters in a tab at the Secret Stash on June 26, 2021. John like many other workers is camping for the summer because of a lack of housing.

The Forest Service and local law enforcement educate campers about the rules first, McCombs said, but will issue citations if necessary.

Crested Butte Mayor Jim Schmidt said a handful of factors have combined to make housing more expensive and scarce. Some new residents are working remotely and keeping their out-of-town salaries. (Economists say resort towns where many residents make money outside the local economy can distort the local housing market.) And COVID made short-term rentals even more popular, eating up housing stock for locals.

“Unfortunately, I think it might be the new normal,” Schmidt said of the current housing situation.

The Crested Butte town council is considering a moratorium on new short-term rentals and recently allowed camping on private land. The town also recently bought a former bed and breakfast to house workers and declared its housing crisis an emergency, which will enable it to speed up affordable housing projects.