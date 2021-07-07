No Internet, No Unemployment: Solving This ID.me Glitch Took Two Months And A Journey Across The Rural Front Range

'‘I need help.’ ‘We’re sorry.’'

As we talked on the porch, Baine pulled his iPhone from his shirt pocket, slid on his eyeglasses and opened the browser. The screen showed the virtual queue to get his unemployment account unlocked.

“Estimated wait time is two hours and 43 minutes,” he read. The problem was that the wait time never changes.

“That has been like that for over two weeks,” he explained.

Baine lost his job as a tractor driver when his employer, an environmental reclamation company, shut down early in the pandemic. Unemployment benefits had kept him and his wife afloat for nearly a year. But that changed when the state implemented its new cybersecurity platform.

The platform, ID.me, is run by a software company in Virginia, and it’s now a required part of more than 20 states’ unemployment programs. For many people, the ID.me process is simple: They use their smartphones to scan their faces and upload pictures of their government-issued identity cards. The images are checked by a facial recognition system.

When Baine tried, the system wouldn’t accept the images of his face. It told him he’d need to attend a virtual appointment with a “trusted referee.” But he could never get through the line for that appointment, so he tried calling the state’s unemployment hotlines instead.

Andy Kenney/CPR News Thunderstorms roll in over the rural ranchland surrounding Bill Baine's home outside Castle Rock.

“Absolutely no help. They say they have nothing to do with this. I go, ‘I need help.’ They say, ‘We’re sorry,’” Baine said.

For months, he said, he was told to “wait his turn.”

It was impossible to know what was blocking his ID.me approval, since Baine wasn’t even getting an error message that hinted at a problem. But I had a simple theory: Baine needed a solid internet connection to make it through a multi-hour wait in the queue and a laptop to complete the process.

Unfortunately, he didn’t have either. His property is nearly 10 miles from the development of Castle Rock, so the cost of a wired connection was exorbitant. Instead, he relied on an iPhone and two bars of cellular data.

Testing my hunch would take some driving and a lot of patience. So, I’d brought my own laptop, and cleared my schedule. After a few minutes of chatting, we got in Baine’s F-350 and rumbled back down the long dirt road toward the Castle Rock library.

“I know where the bumps are on this road,” he joked as he weaved around the curves.

Baine was skeptical that this plan would work. Just making this drive was a hardship; he could barely afford gas to drive for job interviews and necessities. But he was ready to try anything. He just needed enough money to last until a potential new job was set to start this summer — a couple months.

“But without the help I need from unemployment, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said.

Andy Kenney/CPR News Bill Baine drives toward the Castle Rock library from his home in the countryside.

One of many

As we drove, Baine explained all the different ways he’d already tried to solve his unemployment problem.

He’d spent days on the phone. His daughter Irene had driven an hour to spend all day working on it. An agent with a state call center had even made Baine an appointment with a county workforce center — but when he showed up there, they had no idea how to help him.

Baine’s far from the only one. Unemployment payments dropped by nearly 40% over the three weeks after ID.me was deployed, and the number of accounts being paid was reduced by about 50,000.

Much of that drop was intentional: ID.me is meant to block scammers who are using fake or stolen identities to claim unemployment benefits. But the process is also cutting off an unknown number of people who don’t have the right technology or the right identification, among other problems.