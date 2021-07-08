Drought And Fire Conditions In Western Colorado Are Dire. Can Congress Help?

“In good years. We'll put up between 300 to 500 ton of hay,” he said. “This year we'll put up zero.”

That means come winter, he’ll either have to buy hay to keep his cattle fed, or sell some off some of his herd.

It’s a similar story for Robbie LeValley, a rancher in Delta County, who’s keeping a close eye on the rangeland where her family’s 400 head of cattle graze.

“Leaves on our grass plants are shorter and they're narrower,” she said, adding that’s the perennial grass. The annual grasses simply didn’t grow. So there’s still green where the cattle feed, but less of it.

On July 1, Gov. Jared Polis declared a drought emergency for the Western Slope, which will keep the state’s Drought Mitigation and Response Plan at its highest level for the region.

But the response to the drought isn’t just coming from within the state. The way LeValley sees it, her family, and the other ranchers and farmers on the Western Slope, are helping feed the nation, so the federal government should help them, too.

They need to supply “resources for the irrigation, for the drought assistance, (to) provide for that food security,” she said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Western Slope traffic on Interstate 70 near Parachute.

Extreme summer catches Washington’s attention

There’s a confluence of events happening in the West this summer: extreme heat, extreme drought and the possibility of another record-breaking wildfire season, all driven by a long-term drying trend worsened by climate change. It’s so serious that President Joe Biden convened a meeting last week with Western governors to talk about wildfire preparedness and response.

“This is an area that has been under-resourced. But that's going to change, if we have anything to do with it,” Biden said. “We can't cut corners when it comes to managing our wildfires or supporting our firefighters.”

Members of Colorado’s Congressional delegation have their own ideas for how to deal with the twin problems of drought and wildfires.

Roeber says he’s talked to Democratic Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, as well as his local representative, Republican Lauren Boebert, about the need for financial assistance for the ag industry, in particular flexibility in some existing programs, as well as better water efficiency policies and water infrastructure — from storage to piping.

“I think those types of programs we need to really get serious about funding and taking care of what water we do have,” he said.

Boebert backs increasing water storage capacity, something she hit on during a recent hearing.

“I support efforts to streamline cumbersome and bureaucratic policies in order to allow the construction of new water storage projects,” she said.

Boebert sits on a water subcommittee in the House, but when it held a public hearing on the subject, she did not ask any drought-related questions. Instead, she focused on potential conflicts of interest by Elizabeth Klein, the Interior official testifying at the hearing.

A staffer in Boebert’s office said she used the hearing as an accountability opportunity because she had already addressed the drought in an earlier Republican forum, where she asked a range of questions about invasive species to active forest management to whether the country should be building more dams to increase water storage. The staffer said storage, whether reservoirs or dams, would only be looked at in areas where it makes sense.

San Miguel County’s Cooper, a Democrat, agrees issues like more water storage should be discussed, but adds it’s not going to help this season.

“Yes, more water storage is probably needed, but we can do that in smart ways. There's not any more water out there,” she said. She thinks there are better ways to manage water than creating more reservoirs, which are “massive evaporation ponds.”

Cooper said she has requested a meeting with Boebert but hasn’t gotten it yet.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Mt. Sneffels, right, and the San Juan Mountains Range on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

Forests as infrastructure

Zane Kessler with the Colorado River Water District connects what’s needed in the West with one of Washington’s favorite words to argue over these days — infrastructure. He wants the federal government to think broadly and fund projects that improve the health of forests and watersheds, what he describes as natural infrastructure.

“These are the largest reservoirs that we have — snowpack on our forest and federal lands on the Western Slope. But (they should also be) helping to update and modernize our water distribution systems, helping to increase efficiency and ultimately helping our farmers and ranchers and all of our water users adapt to what will certainly be a hotter drier future.”

As an example of how serious the drought crisis is, Kessler noted that the tax adverse Western Slope actually agreed last fall to a tax increase to protect water.

Water is an issue even in parts of the state further east, where the drought has receded, but where wildfires have damaged watersheds and remain a major threat. As Kessler explains, when it comes to drought and wildfires, “everyone has skin in the game.”

Kessler, Cooper and others are watching a number of bills in Congress, including the Outdoor Restoration Partnership Act, a bill offered by Bennet and Rep. Jason Crow. It’s a big-ticket bill that would create jobs focused on forest health and restoring watersheds.

At a recent hearing, Bennet noted, “$60 billion sounds like a lot of money. I know it does. We’re spending that money anyway. We’re just spending it fighting fires.”