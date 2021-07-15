Colorado Voters Approved Paid Leave Last Year, But A New Lawsuit From A Grand Junction Company Says It’s Unconstitutional

Colorado’s Paid Family and Medical Leave Program, which voters approved in 2020, is facing a legal challenge that aims to invalidate the program before it starts.

The conservative non-profit, the Public Trust Institute, filed a lawsuit in Denver District Court alleging that the policy is unconstitutional because the fee workers and employers must pay to fund it is not applied evenly.

“This is just an income tax by another name,” said Dan Burrows, the legal director with the Public Trust Institute. “The state constitution is clear that if government wants to fund a new program by taxing wages, it has to treat everyone the same, no matter how attractive the aims of that program might be.”

Burrows filed the lawsuit on behalf of a small building company in Grand Junction that claims the paid leave program will limit its ability to hire more workers because companies with 10 or more employees pay more into the system.

Starting in 2024, the state-run program allows people to take up to 12 weeks of leave for childbirth, adoption, family medical emergencies, a family member’s active-duty military service, and reasons related to abuse and sexual assault, and have a portion of their wages reimbursed during that time.

Generally, employees and employers split the cost, with large businesses paying a higher percentage. It does have some exemptions, such as self-employed individuals.