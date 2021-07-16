New Details Emerge About Men Arrested With Weapons At Denver Maven Hotel Before MLB All-Star Game

Three men arrested with guns and drugs at a hotel near the All Star Game will face federal criminal charges, but do not appear to have been planning any sort of mass violence, according to charging documents released by the US Attorney's Office for Colorado.

Richard Platt, Ricardo Rodriguez and Gabriel Rodriguez, who are unrelated, are all accused of possessing firearms despite being convicted of past felonies. Gabriel Rodriguez is also charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The three were advised of the charges against them at a hearing in federal court Friday.

Charging documents note that officers found around a dozen guns and gun accessories, including four 9mm pistols and what one of the men described as a "sniper rifle", in hotel rooms rented by two of the men. Additionally, Gabriel Rodriguez was arrested with a backpack holding nearly a pound of meth as well as 52 grams of heroin.

In interviews with police, the three men, who waived their right to have an attorney present, said they were selling guns and drugs to each other and did not have any plans for violence during Major League Baseball All-Star Game festivities.