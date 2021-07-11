Officials Say Four People Arrested On Gun And Drug Charges At Hotel Near Coors Field Were Not A Threat To All-Star Game

Officials said they obtained search warrants for two rooms at the Maven Hotel after a tip from an employee.

“We are incredibly proud that our team swiftly alerted the authorities in this instance. We are thankful to DPD for their quick action to safely resolve this situation and will continue to work closely with them to support their investigation,” said a statement from Maven Hotel’s parent company Sage Hospitality Group.

Police thanked the employee for alerting them to the suspects, and encouraged people to always be wary of their surroundings or suspicious activity.

“The investigation and arrests were the result of a tip from the public, serving as an excellent example of the critical role the community plays in public safety,” police said in a statement.

Police said they recovered “evidence,” but only said that two vehicles were impounded as part of their investigation.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Denver Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CPR News.

The four people arrested and their charges are: