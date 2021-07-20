As Crime Rises In Denver, One Historically Black Neighborhood Considers What It Wants From Police

In 2020, after Floyd’s death, Denver officers made 70 percent fewer stops in this neighborhood than in previous years. During that same time violent crime in the area — homicide, aggravated assaults and burglaries — jumped 126 percent, according to data analyzed by University of Colorado.

“The police are always tinkering,” said University of Colorado sociologist and criminologist David Pyrooz, who researches DPD statistics. “The only thing you see consistent in policing is change.”

He points out that how police conduct their jobs in communities often comes after people demand change.

“You see this hydraulic shift that exists between the community and the police until the police roll out another form of policing,” Pyrooz said.

Fewer stops and more crime

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Denver Chief of Police Paul Pazen at headquarters, June 23, 2021.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said the drop in police stops in Northeast Park Hill in 2020 was more a product of staffing challenges than a change in strategy after Floyd’s death.

Pandemic-driven budget cuts meant the agency hired 97 fewer officers in 2020 than originally projected. At the same time, the department staffed dozens of evening protests throughout the summer — a deployment that absorbed patrol officers from other parts of the city. And, Pazen noted, many officers were sickened with COVID-19 or had to go and were out on rolling leaves because of exposure.

When asked whether he believes there was a correlation between the drop in police stops and the increase in violent crime, Pazen said it was “a factor, not the factor.”

“Good policing makes a difference. Good policing does involve reducing traffic accidents, reducing auto fatalities, getting guns off the street,” Pazen said. “But you have to do it in a fair way as well that’s not over-policing … It’s a difficult line to draw at a time when people may be demanding different approaches.”

It’s not just Park Hill that’s seen more crime since the start of the pandemic. Statewide, there were 29 percent more homicides in 2020 compared to the previous year. Property crimes and auto thefts also soared.

In Denver, the increases are particularly stark. Citywide, business burglaries are up by 143 percent, carjackings are up by 140 percent and homicides are up 81 percent since 2019.

Pyrooz said making conclusions about what drives crime rate jumps is complicated, and he can’t say for sure there is a connection between the frequency of police stops and the number of crimes that occur.

“(But) these two things happen simultaneously,” he said. “All signs point in that direction. The timing works … There is an effect, there is a correlation.”

A long career in a changing neighborhood

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Denver Police District 2 Commander Kathleen Bancroft drives in her squad SUV on East Colfax Avenue, June 23, 2021.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Denver Police District 2 Commander Kathleen Bancroft and Officer Matt Hayes make an arrest on East Colfax Avenue, June 23, 2021.

Denver’s District Two Commander Kathy Bancroft has been with the department since the 1980s and is now in charge of cops patrolling Park Hill.

In her time in the neighborhood, she’s seen big jumps and plummets in crime rates — particularly around the gang wars of the 1980s and 1990s.

Bancroft has also adapted to various kinds of policing, depending on what the community needs at the time.

Over the years, that has included a focus on “community policing” — in which a higher police presence comes with an effort to create relationships with businesses and neighbors. Or “saturation policing” — throwing a raft of law enforcement resources at a high-crime community.

“Saturation policing is what worked in the past,” she said, as she walked around the intersection of 33rd Avenue and Holly Street, in front of a newly refurbished catfish restaurant and an older establishment called the Horizon Lounge. “You’d see these spikes in different neighborhoods and we’d go in with everything we had … and then you’d see another neighborhood with a problem and we’d go in with everything we had.”

Bancroft acknowledged there is no appetite for that right now — despite the alarmingly high violent crime rates that continue into this year.

In her patrol area, Bancroft said she’s had 17 reports in the last 28 days of felony menacing with a gun. Citywide, Denver has seen a 64 percent increase in gun-related crimes this year compared with a three-year rolling average.