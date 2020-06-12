Here is How Policing May Change Under Colorado’s Proposed Police Reform Bill

An expansive proposed law that will require police officers across the state to wear body cameras and overhaul how officers can use force against people cleared a major hurdle Thursday at the state legislature and is on its way to becoming law.

Colorado is among the first states in the country to tackle wholesale, statewide police accountability reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers.

Video footage of Floyd’s arrest, in which an officer knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 48 seconds, sparked protests and a national movement urging police reforms.

The calls for change have included bans on chokeholds, limits when officers can use force, and more transparency around when officers shoot or kill someone on duty.

Those measures are included in SB 20-217, the bill to Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity. It would also be easier now to sue cops individually and easier to decertify them under the Police Officer Standards and Training if they have been found guilty of violating new rules.

“It’s only been three weeks since George Floyd was murdered and if you think about what we were able to accomplish in Colorado in this time frame, we can all be proud of this work,” said Democratic state Sen. Rhonda Fields. “Everybody thinks this is all about a national issue, but we have police brutality and issues right here in Colorado.”

The bill, which is co-sponsored by every Democrat in the legislature, has gotten a surprising amount of support from police chiefs, prosecutors and sheriffs. One Fraternal Order of Police representative testified his organization is supporting the bill because “a culture change is needed.”

“This isn’t just about following policy, it’s about doing right,” said Sgt. Rob Pride, who also works at the Loveland Police Department, but is speaking on behalf of the Fraternal Order. “The community is up in arms and we get that and they have the right to be.”

House lawmakers preliminarily passed the measure and will take a final recorded vote, likely Friday. Because the bill has been amended in the House, it will have to return to the Senate for final approval or a conference committee. With lawmakers aiming to wrap up their session by this weekend at the latest, all these steps are expected to happen quickly.

The bill that leaves the legislature will look different from the one introduced just over a week ago. Lawmakers have agreed to a number of changes to bring Republicans and law enforcement on board, from pushing back the deadline for all police departments to implement body cameras to lowering the maximum damages an officer can personally be liable for in a wrongful use-of-force lawsuit.

Despite the amendments, even the most ardent criminal justice reformers pushing the bill and helping author parts of it stood in support of it this week — sometimes emotionally.

“None of us knew George Floyd, we don’t know,” said Democratic Rep. James Coleman. “But you all know me … If there is anything that comes as an unintended consequence as what this bill does, I’ll be there with you to change that. This isn’t about cops versus folks in our community. This is about making sure we repair the relationship between the folks in our community.”

Among the bill’s new requirements: