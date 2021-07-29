With Federal Eviction Protections About To Expire, Local Officials Are Asking Polis For A Limited Extension

Eviction procedures will return to normal in Colorado in just a few days, as the federal moratorium is set to expire on July 31.

But a coalition of local officials and groups hopes to persuade the governor to extend some protections, at least for renters who are already trying to get help.

A letter signed by more than 80 local elected officials and concerned organizations asks Gov. Jared Polis to continue the moratorium for people who can prove they've applied for rental assistance and are waiting to get it.

The state has made millions of dollars available to assist tenants hurt by the pandemic, but it can take a while even for qualified applicants to get that money.