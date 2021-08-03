‘Luca’ Takes Audiences to Italy, But For One Of The Film’s Animators, The Journey Started In Aurora

Editor's Note: This article contains movie spoilers.

Aurora is a world away from the made-up, Italian-inspired landscape of Pixar’s latest film, “Luca,” but both director Enrico Casarosa and animator Earl Brawley spent parts of their childhoods among the Rockies.

For Brawley, those childhood memories in Colorado directly influenced the sunny adventures of the movie’s main character, Luca, a shapeshifting water monster who befriends a like-minded free spirit named Alberto. The pair defy the wishes of Luca’s overprotective parents and venture out to the coastal town of Portorosso, where even more escapades await.

“Me and my best friend [were] kind of nerdy types and we would always kind of have these kinds of silly adventures,” Brawley said of his past in Aurora. “One time, they were building houses and they just had the driveway paved, and we dug a hole underneath the driveway and had a little cave there.”

Brawley also traced the start of his animation career back to Aurora. At Smoky Hill High School, he experimented with his first computer animation programs. “I always loved playing on the computer at home, and I think we did something like CAD [Computer Assisted Design] or something where you could build your own house,” he said. “The assignment was to build a dream house, but just being in this virtual world was just kind of mind blowing to me.”

Disney/Pixar A scene from "Luca," a new Pixar film. Animator Earl Brawley first experimented with animation at Aurora's Smoky Hill High School.

His mother encouraged Brawley to pursue his interest in graphic design, which led him to Aurora’s Platt College. The graphic design program there at the time allowed students to go into either web design or animation. Brawley chose the latter and made a student film about foosball players. “I could animate the camera going in and I had music edited to it,” he said. "Yeah, I can actually create something!"

Eventually, his career took him out of Colorado, first to the Vancouver Film School in Canada and then to Japan for work as an animator. Even early on, Brawley had his sights set on joining Pixar.

“I remember applying after school, I'm thinking, ‘I probably have no chance, but I have to try,’” he said. “I ended up going to Japan and that was a whole new adventure, and I kind of got comfortable there, but it was still in the back of my mind that I wanted to get to Pixar. Then from there, I ended up going to Sony Image Works in Vancouver and that was kind of the next step, getting into feature film. I was able to be in a lead role, but it was still in the back of my mind, like, ‘Ah, but Pixar. I have to be at Pixar.’"