WATCH LIVE: Polis Scheduled To Update Coloradans On State’s Pandemic Response

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide updates on the state's efforts as it deals with the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, August 12 at 10:15 a.m.

A lot of Colorado kids are headed back to school unvaccinated, and with a mix of different COVID-19 rules. CPR News' John Daley looks at whether they're safe. Meanwhile, some of the state's biggest colleges are bringing back mask requirements on their campuses.