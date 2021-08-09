Most Kids Are Heading Back To School Unvaccinated And Under A Mix Of COVID-19 Rules. Are They Safe?

The timing of school reopening in Colorado, as the state seems to be experiencing yet another wave of COVID-19, almost entirely driven by unvaccinated residents, adds a layer of concern.

“This is a very precarious time in the pandemic and schools are opening up in the middle of it. It is important that schools reopen but we should do everything we can to assure that children are safe,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, a clinical professor emeritus and expert in infectious diseases at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health, who has been following Colorado’s course and response to the pandemic. “Masking in schools is an important way to help maximize their safety.”

Mask decisions have been controversial in many places. In JeffCo, parents protesting mandatory masks for the youngest students showed up at the county’s public health office Wednesday chanting “my body, my choice.” In Mesa, the district has heard complaints from all sides. Mesa County Valley Superintendent Diana Sirko told the Daily Sentinel the district’s decision was made after consulting county health officials.

“They were certainly comfortable with us starting with masks not being required but were very clear that at any time that could change,” Sirko said.

Breakthrough cases among the vaccinated are changing mask rules

In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its mask guidance, recommending even vaccinated people in most places wear masks indoors. The CDC recommends students, teachers and staff wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

Breakthrough cases are rare, but the CDC said vaccinated people can still spread the virus if infected. Hospitalization rates among breakthrough cases also are still low, but going up.

Most Colorado counties fall under the CDC’s new masking guidance, but the state has so far not issued a new mask mandate, instead urging vaccination. That is not now an option for children younger than 12, and it’s unknown when the federal government will authorize it.

“A statewide mask requirement would be an extraordinary step,” Gov. Jared Polis said Monday, noting hospital capacity was in much better shape than when he issued such a requirement last year. “It was one that we didn't hesitate to take when our hospital capacity was in jeopardy and that we sought to remove the minute we reached the conclusion that our hospital capacity was no longer in jeopardy. It's not the type of step that is normally appropriate in non-emergency circumstances.”

But with the Delta variant spreading, other governors have had to change course. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, on Wednesday announced all students and teachers in schools will be required to wear masks while indoors. He said the move was made to try to slow the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19.

Hospitalizations for patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen steadily over the last three weeks, after hitting a 10-month low of 261 in mid-July. As of August 3, the number stands at 383. Polis said this week if the state can't reach 80% vaccination rates, the outlook will get worse, and the state could see virus hospitalizations as high as 900 patients. That’s roughly double where Colorado is now, and would be the highest the state has seen in months, but lower than the peak of nearly 2,000 late last year. “We expect it to get worse before it gets better,” he said.

In some larger counties with relatively low vaccination rates, like El Paso (62 percent of eligible population with at least one shot), Weld (59 percent) and Pueblo (57 percent), school districts also said they wouldn’t require masks, make them optional, or were still mulling it over. Some leaders worried about enforcement and compliance.

“Is it going to be effective? Is the (community's) will there to follow it?” Pueblo public health director Randy Evetts asked the county’s board of health, according to the Pueblo Chieftain.

“And knowing we don’t have the ability to enforce it, is it truly something worth pushing out there in terms of a public health order? Or do we approach it more from a recommendation standpoint?”

On Wednesday, Pueblo’s school district announced, “in alignment with local and state guidance,” face coverings will be strongly encouraged while learning indoors, but will not be required for now.

Another key public health department, Tri-County, which includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas County, strongly urged but did not require masks in public indoor settings. For Aurora Public Schools that meant unvaccianted employees would be required to wear masks, but there was no mandate, and instead a strong recommendation for unvaccinated students to wear masks.

Like many in other public health departments, the agency’s top leader said he hoped the position would spur vaccination.

“‘We strongly urge you to do it’ will not necessarily mean that everybody will do it. And if we end up seeing rates continuing to rise and not seeing vaccine rates go up, I don't think mandating masking is out of the question,” said Dr. John Douglas, Jr., Tri-County’s executive director. “But honestly I'd much rather see us sort of through voluntary measures get vaccination to increase. Cause that's the name of the game.”

State's vaccination numbers showing signs of revival

The state’s vaccination numbers, though down from the 400,000-shots-a-week peaks of the spring, are showing modest signs of revival. The last week of July the 7-day figure rose to more than 55-thousand, the second consecutive week of increases after more than a month of declines.

The increase came as a growing number of health systems, governments and businesses nationally, and some locally, announced new vaccine mandates for employees and patrons.

The health department in Weld County, which resisted state COVID-19 guidance earlier in the pandemic, on Tuesday reported a considerable increase in vaccinations over the past several weeks. It cited varied possible reasons for the hike: school starting soon, employer requirements, and the emerging Delta variant. The county said it would be expanding free vaccine clinics at libraries.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Nurse Greg G. fills a syringe at a vaccine clinic set up at DSST Cole. Aug. 5, 2021.

“We are getting close to reaching 60 percent of Weld residents getting at least one dose,” said Mark Lawley, Executive Director of the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment, in a release. The county is looking to reach at least 70% or higher within the next few months.

Ruddy of the PTA said virtually across the board, parents she’s spoken with want kids back in school in-person. And many worry outbreaks could drive students back to remote learning once again this year. “That's probably their number one fear,” she said. “It was such a challenge on the kids from a learning perspective.”

Mesa County parent Kaylan Robinson applauded districts that have made the tough call to issue mask requirements, and sympathized with school and public health leaders who face heat from both sides.

But in her view, with the more transmissible Delta variant on the rise, the risk of an elementary kid catching COVID-19 and dying, or multiple kids being hospitalized, is worth the inconvenience of masking.

“Ideally we're all safe until we all have the choice of a vaccination,” she said.