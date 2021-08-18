No Shame Here: “Unbound” World Premiere Ties Opera with Fantasy
August 27 - September 4, "Unbound: A Contemporary Opera" premieres at Denver's Studio Friction. Colorado composer and director Nathan Hall positions "Unbound" as a "multimedia, musical kink show about a gay man’s exploration of sexuality and search for fantasy." Along with librettist Alan Olejniczak, the new work incorporates classical music and intimacy while striving to change audience perceptions of both desire and opera. Curious? Denverite has the full article along with behind the scenes pics, performance previews and more.
