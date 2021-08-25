Why Colorado’s Record Ozone Pollution Is More About Cars Than Wildfire Smoke

Smoke can both increase and decrease ozone levels

While local pollution is a major ozone contributor, Emily Fischer, an atmospheric scientist at Colorado State University, said smoke from distant fires often contains the basic building blocks of ozone. As a result, her research suggests wildfires can add to the Front Range’s ozone problem.

One recent study examined the potential impact of smoke at an air monitor near Boulder Reservoir. Between 2017 and 2019, it identified 41 days when ozone exceeded federal health standards. Wildfire smoke also hit the air monitor on 13 of those days. A comparison showed the presence of wildfire smoke tended to coincide with higher levels of ozone.

“We would have an ozone problem here in the Front Range without smoke, but when smoke comes to town, it does seem to provide a little bump,” Fischer said.

Another 2017 analysis attempted to quantify the degree to which wildfire smoke could boost the pollutant. Dan Jaffe, an author and a professor of chemistry at the University of Washington, said it showed ozone levels in major U.S. cities tended to increase ozone levels by about 10 to 20 percent.

Jaffe said the pattern might occur from smoke reacting with local pollution. If more research proves that’s the case, cutting emissions from smokestacks and tailpipes could “reduce the amount of ozone we get even on smokey days.”

To add another layer of complexity, it also appears smoke can decrease the overall presence of ozone in some cases. Scott Landes, the state’s air quality forecaster, said one example may have occurred last year when the Cameron Peak Fire sent a large plume over Fort Collins and cut the amount of sunlight reaching the surface. Without the sun’s energy, pollutants couldn’t “bake” into ozone pollution.

Why state air quality forecasters have focused on the problem

Landes has also focused on the role of wildfire smoke in interviews about air quality for CPR News and other media outlets, saying plumes can “enhance” ozone levels. He defended the language in a detailed email.

Aside from noting scientific studies, Landes wrote Colorado’s state air monitors show examples of spikes in ozone levels best explained by smoke plumes. One occurred at Chatfield State Park earlier this summer. On July 24, a monitor continued to monitor high ozone levels, even when winds shifted away from human pollution sources.

In that case and others, Landes said it was important to let the public know wildfire smoke could be making a bad pollution problem worse.

“I do not believe that wildfire smoke is the primary cause of our ozone exceedances over the past several weeks,” Landes wrote. “However, I do believe that, in many instances, ozone was indeed enhanced by wildfire smoke.”