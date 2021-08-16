Smoke Is In Colorado’s Air Again, But It Won’t Be As Bad As Last Week

Coloradans got a much-needed break from smoky skies and unhealthy air quality this weekend, but that’s all set to end this week.

National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Entrekin said smoke from wildfires in the western United States, notably California’s 570,000 acre Dixie fire, will once again blanket Colorado’s skies. However, he added, conditions won’t reach the same levels as last week.

“We won't see those lower visibilities at the surface that we saw last week. So we’ll get smoke here, but a lot of it will be more aloft, so just that real haziness that we saw last week,” Entrekin said.

Smoke will start blowing into the state starting Monday afternoon and continue Tuesday. But some midweek thunderstorms in the forecast may help reduce the smoke.