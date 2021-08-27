It Just Got Easier For Landlords Across the U.S. — Including In Colorado — To Evict Tenants As Many People Are Still Waiting For Pandemic Rental Relief

Thousands of Coloradans are still waiting for emergency rental assistance as the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Center for Disease Control’s eviction moratorium on Thursday. The moratorium was for areas with high levels of COVID-19 transmission, which was set to expire Oct. 3.

“In most Colorado counties, eviction courts are open for business,” said Zach Neumann, an attorney with the Colorado-based Eviction Defense Project.

That puts additional pressure on people seeking rental assistance through the federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

“They’re in a race against the clock – the real question is will they be able to get their application in, get their application processed, and get that check to arrive before they get evicted,” Neumann said.

Some states have extended their own eviction bans, but Colorado is not among them. Gov. Jared Polis did extend the amount of time it takes to start a formal eviction process from 10 days to 30 days after a group of 80 local elected officials asked Polis for an extension to the moratorium. Polis’ order instead gave renters who qualified for aid more time to collect assistance. But that order is set to expire next week.