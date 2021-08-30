Hurricane Nora Could Bring Flash Flooding To Colorado This Week

A tropical storm system moving up along Mexico’s western coast is expected to bring rain to Colorado later this week.

Hurricane Nora formed off the Pacific shoreline Saturday and swept past Puerto Vallarta, a Mexican resort town in Jalisco state, leaving significant damage. The storm system is expected to weaken as it moves further inland towards the Arizona border.

Colorado won’t experience the extreme 75 mph winds and large rainstorms brought by the hurricane, but its weakened remnants are expected to cause showers in the state later this week, which may impact burn scar areas as soon as Wednesday.

“The potential will be there for heavy rainfall rates,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Greg Hanson. “Half an inch in 15 minutes or 20 minutes or so with this kind of moisture. So that's quite a bit for those burn areas to handle.”