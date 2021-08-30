Mesa County Clerk Embroiled In Election Security Scandal May Be Court Ordered To Stay Out Of Next Election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold filed a lawsuit on Monday to officially prevent Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters from having any role in the county’s upcoming fall election.

Earlier this month, Griswold announced Peters would not be allowed to oversee the election because of a security breach, but on Monday Griswold said only the courts can remove Peters from the process entirely.

“This legal action is necessary because although the Secretary of State’s Office can require supervision of a county clerk’s conduct, it cannot remove a sitting county clerk from acting as the Designated Election Official,” stated a media release from Griswold’s office.

Griswold said her office found evidence that Peters brought an unauthorized person into a secure room where Mesa County’s election equipment is stored. It appears copies of the county’s election management software and passwords were shared with people who believe the 2020 election was rigged by Dominion Voting Systems, the company that supplies Mesa County’s equipment.

That unauthorized individual allegedly took pictures before and after a Dominion system update, and also observed the update.

The Mesa county’s district attorney and FBI are investigating the allegations but no criminal charges have been filed against Peters or anyone else who may be involved.