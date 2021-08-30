Upcoming Colorado Symphony Season Presents New and Familiar Artists
Following a season-long hiatus, the Colorado Symphony will resume full operation in September with additional concerts just added to its 2021-2022 calendar. Over 90 performances are scheduled at Boettcher Concert Hall, with an artist’s portfolio that includes GRAMMY-winning soloists, virtuosic instrumentals, and megastars familiar to Colorado audiences. The full season was announced August 9 and includes classics, Symphony Pops, Movie at the Symphony, holiday programs and much more.
On September 17, the Colorado Symphony returns with an all-masterworks premiere featuring Barber’s "Adagio for Strings" plus Mussorgksy’s "Pictures at an Exhibition" and Chopin’s Second Piano Concerto with guest artist Emanuel Ax. In October, resident conductor Christopher Dragon leads a program of Brahms, Mendelssohn and Mozart with violinist Simone Porter. Also decorating the season is the return of symphony conductor laureate, Marin Alsop, and a signature collaboration with multi-instrumentalists and Denver-based DeVotchKa. Individual tickets available September 1.
Colorado Symphony 2021-2022 Season Highlights:
September: Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 with Emanuel Ax
October: Brahms Symphony No. 1 with Christopher Dragon
November: Colorado Symphony Presents: Vienna Boys Choir in Concert
December: A Very DeVotchKa Holiday
January: Marin Alsop Conducts
February: An Evening with Dianne Reeves
March: Holst "The Planets" conducted by Peter Oundjian
April: Mahler Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection” with the Colorado Symphony Chorus
May: Beethoven Symphony No. 9 with the Colorado Symphony Chorus
