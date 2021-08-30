Upcoming Colorado Symphony Season Presents New and Familiar Artists

Following a season-long hiatus, the Colorado Symphony will resume full operation in September with additional concerts just added to its 2021-2022 calendar. Over 90 performances are scheduled at Boettcher Concert Hall, with an artist’s portfolio that includes GRAMMY-winning soloists, virtuosic instrumentals, and megastars familiar to Colorado audiences. The full season was announced August 9 and includes classics, Symphony Pops, Movie at the Symphony, holiday programs and much more.

On September 17, the Colorado Symphony returns with an all-masterworks premiere featuring Barber’s "Adagio for Strings" plus Mussorgksy’s "Pictures at an Exhibition" and Chopin’s Second Piano Concerto with guest artist Emanuel Ax. In October, resident conductor Christopher Dragon leads a program of Brahms, Mendelssohn and Mozart with violinist Simone Porter. Also decorating the season is the return of symphony conductor laureate, Marin Alsop, and a signature collaboration with multi-instrumentalists and Denver-based DeVotchKa. Individual tickets available September 1.

(Photo: Colorado Symphony) A Very DeVotchKa Holiday: the Denver quartet adds their orchestration to the sounds of the symphony season in December.

Colorado Symphony 2021-2022 Season Highlights:

September: Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 with Emanuel Ax

October: Brahms Symphony No. 1 with Christopher Dragon

November: Colorado Symphony Presents: Vienna Boys Choir in Concert

December: A Very DeVotchKa Holiday

January: Marin Alsop Conducts

February: An Evening with Dianne Reeves

March: Holst "The Planets" conducted by Peter Oundjian

April: Mahler Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection” with the Colorado Symphony Chorus

May: Beethoven Symphony No. 9 with the Colorado Symphony Chorus

Check out the full Colorado Symphony season, or stay in touch via our CPR Classical Events Calendar. You can hear the Colorado Symphony from CPR Classical on Colorado Spotlight, Thursdays at 9am & 7pm.