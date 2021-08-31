A New Police Academy Training In The Works For Colorado Puts An Emphasis On Emotional Intelligence And Ethics

“We have not emphasized emotional intelligence as a critical competency,” said state Attorney General Phil Weiser, whose office is working on the curriculum with the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, which certifies law enforcement officers statewide. “The goal is not to only train them in technical skills, but also how to listen.”

The point, Weiser said, is that interacting with people is as important a skill for an officer as knowing how to use a firearm.

The new training comes at a time when law enforcement officers face increasing scrutiny on the job.

In the last year, Colorado prosecutors filed seven charges against five officers for failing to intervene on the job when one of their fellow officers was committing misconduct. It’s also easier to sue law enforcement officers directly in Colorado now thanks to the passage of Senate Bill 217 in 2020.

These changes are often cited by law enforcement as reasons why it’s such a challenge to find qualified police officers to fill hundreds of openings at agencies across the state. A recent survey found that three-quarters of all agencies had openings for officers, with law enforcement leaders reporting it’s extremely difficult to find people to staff patrol and jail shifts.

Weiser says this is why enhancing and improving the preparation officers get is so important right now.

“Those who serve as police officers are taking a very dangerous and important responsibility,” Weiser said. “And we need to train them properly.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser on Thursday Jan. 10, 2019.

From bad interactions to brutality

The cost of officers not controlling their emotions on the job can be significant — both for the officers, and the people they serve.

Two Aurora officers recently lost their jobs after one of them violently arrested a man who had an outstanding warrant. The officer who beat the man is charged with felony assault, the other faces a “failure to intervene” misdemeanor for not stopping her partner.

Beyond the headline-grabbing incidents, though, are more subtle interactions between officers and the public that, when handled carefully, can engender more trust in law enforcement.

Weiser brings up an example of a victim who has just had a car stolen.

“If you think about that victim only as someone who gives you facts to help you solve the crime, you’re missing the emotional part of the equation, which is: you have a person in front of you, ‘how are you doing? Do you know how you’re getting home? Do you need someone to talk to?’” Weiser said. “An officer who has that awareness, that emotional intelligence, will be more effective.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Denver Police District 2 Commander Kathleen Bancroft in the city’s Park Hill neighborhood, June 23, 2021.

Denver Police Commander Kathy Bancroft tells a story of two of her officers answering a call about a potential juvenile suicide in northeast Denver. When the officers arrived at the grandmother’s house, they were brusque with the older woman when talking to her.

The grandmother later complained to Bancroft about it.

“She was taken back by the sternness of the officers. We can seem like we’re all business sometimes. We may be worried about the next call … or we might be coming in on a child who killed themselves so we’re preparing for that,” Bancroft said. “We can do better though.”

Bancroft said once the pandemic has subsided enough to make it safe to meet, she plans to get the officers together with the grandmother to talk about what happened.

“We can learn from this,” Bancroft said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Police Academy Director Michael Carter at the Community College of Aurora, left, listens as visiting instructor Kevin Watts talks about the challenges of police training, June 6, 2021.

‘A difficult and complex field’

At the Community College of Aurora’s Police Academy, instructors have already bulked up emotional intelligence training in the curriculum for would-be future officers.

“We’re moving them into seeing the world through the lens of someone else,” said Police Academy Director Michael Carter. “Every time you go into a home, say it’s a domestic call: look at the pictures, look at what’s on the floor … Think about the family.”

Kevin Watts is a federal law enforcement officer by day, and at night trains cadets on implicit bias and emotional intelligence as an adjunct professor in Aurora.

In the last two years, he and Carter have worked to make emotional intelligence, as a concept, more concrete. They talk to cadets about who they are, where they come from, about law enforcement culture, current events and how it all fits together to influence officers as they do their work.