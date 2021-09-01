4 Vintage Cookie Recipes From A Colorado Town That No Longer Exists

You’re forgiven if you’ve never heard of Animas City, Colorado.

The bustling mining town was swallowed up by Durango in 1948. But its four-story sandstone school remains as the Animas Museum. Inside is a sugar high waiting to pounce.

“The Animas City Cookie Book” is a collection of cookie recipes culled from The La Plata County Historical Society’s cookbook archive.

“You know, those community cookbooks that churches and ladies’ groups used to do as fundraisers? We have some that go way back to the earliest days of Durango,” said museum volunteer Carolyn Bowra.

And many of them featured cookie recipes.

Bowra shared the resulting cookie recipe book with us, published in 2013, for “The Kitchen Shelf,” CPR’s series celebrating old Colorado cookbooks. She and a fellow volunteer also baked the pineapple cookies, strictly following the recipe. She said they turned out moist and not too sweet.

“The recipe originated on a little piece of scrap paper that was in the museum archives. Printed across the top of the paper was 'From The Desk of Warren Buckley,'” she said.

Warren and his brother, both teachers, ran the Animas school starting in the 1930s.

The pineapple cookie recipe appears in the “Special Occasions” section of the cookie book. There are also “every day” and “holiday” recipes. Check a few of them out below or buy the book directly from the museum. (CPR News takes no responsibility for the sugar crash that happens after.)

Karo Cookies