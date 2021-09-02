While Tourism Booms in Telluride Because Of Its Recreation And Film Festival, Its Housing Market Is At A Crossroads

Levin describes the Telluride business scene as an “ecosystem”: When one thing changes, there are ripple effects throughout the small community. There have been many changes since the town’s resurgence in the 1970s, when its main industry shifted from mining to tourism, but the pace of that change has accelerated during the pandemic.

Last spring, when white-collar workers no longer had to report to office jobs, many retreated to their second or third home or traveled to the mining town to work remotely.

The move took both short- and long-term rental properties — those typically vacant much of the year — off the market, driving up already exorbitant real estate and rental prices and creating extra population in the town that needed resources.

A labor shortage only makes the housing problem worse

The rising cost of housing dovetailed with the town’s labor shortage as gig workers laid off during the pandemic were displaced or found other jobs.

“We have crazy lines like we never had before,” Levin said. “We’ve just kind of like gone from being a community space to a machine that just has to pump out stuff endlessly. On top of it, we're doing it with less staff, and it's just like an equation that doesn't balance.”

Fellow business owner Pepper Raper Contillo has called Telluride home for a decade. She opened her vintage clothing shop The Pepporium during the pandemic, and said she’s seen the town change over time.

“That young group that comes in with ambition and is ready to ski and work and play and be a part of this community, they're not coming. There's nowhere for them to go,” Contillo said. “We always would call it kind of like the class of whatever year it was. It's almost like your freshman year class in a ski town.”

Contillo said the conversion of long-term rental units into short-term rental units have eaten into the town’s already beleaguered housing supply.

“I think the tough thing to realize before people would be like, ‘Alright, it's really expensive. We'll put three people in one bedroom, no big, you know, whatever we're ski bums, we're young, we can do it,’ but now those don't even exist.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Summer in Telluride on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

The downtime between tourism seasons is getting shorter

Tourist towns typically have booms and lulls in their seasons, like a rush of crowds due to holidays or festivals that eventually shrink back down to manageable levels so that the town’s permanent residents can rest and restock. That respite never came during the pandemic.

As Contillo explained, the break periods between seasons have grown shorter over the years, thanks in part to climate change.

“Summer has been starting earlier and ending later. You got part of May, June, July, August, September, and a solid part of October now,” Contillo said. “Like the fall is a great time to visit Telluride as well, but those extra months, you feel it.”

Now that Contillo’s sole summertime employee has returned to school, she’s back to working at her store seven days a week by herself.

“We saw this coming, for a long time, people didn't want to call out the short-term market because we are an economy based on tourism and nobody wants to hurt that, myself included,” Contillo said. “But at the end of the day, something has got to give.”