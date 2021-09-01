At The Telluride Film Festival, Volunteers And Gig Workers Prepare For A Return To Normalcy — And Their Annual Traditions

Theresa Garcia is coming back to Telluride for her third year. She and her friends are just a few of the hundreds of volunteers that ensure the show will go on in the face of a pandemic.

“We just started volunteering at festivals because that was a way that we could go to festivals or be kind of adjacent to festivals without having to pay,” Garcia said of her tradition with friends. “We said that we're going to spend Labor Day there every year for the rest of our lives. We'll see. But that's like the older volunteers like at my theater who have done that. They are best friends. They don't live in the same place. They meet every year and go to Telluride, and that's what they do. That's their friend trip.”

Already, Garcia also has a few funny anecdotes to share from her time as a volunteer, including the one time she sat in a theater during a movie and didn’t see her seatmates in the dark. “When the lights came on at the end, I looked and one side of me was Joel Edgerton, and on the other side of me was Lucas Hedges,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, I just watched their film in between them.’ They were probably like, ‘Who is this person like sitting in between us?’”

Unlike Sanchez, Garcia is not in the film industry. She’s just a film buff excited to spend a weekend in the mountains.

“Just being a Coloradan, I don't think we feel like we need excuses or permission to go anywhere, but Telluride’s far away and expensive,” she said. “So, it is really nice to know that there's like a set time that I will go and I will get my Telluride fix.”

Away from the theaters where many volunteers are stationed, Justin Kalvin will be hard at work trekking supplies to and from parties thrown by studios and distributors. “It's literally just schlepping boxes and supplies to the various events that they have surrounding the festival,” he said. So, I'm going there before a party for some of the producers and distributors and stuff like that. We'll go set up the party space, and then wait until it's over and then clean it up and carry it back.”

In his downtime, Kalvin and his fellow behind-the-scenes workers will be able to catch some of the movies. “I love that part of Colorado and the drive out there,” he said. “I liked being out there and then being a big fan of movies. Whatever job I could do at that festival, I was interested in doing.”

Many of the regular festival goers like Sanchez are just excited to rebuild their version of Brigadoon after last year’s unprecedented cancellation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know this year, 2021, isn't perfect,” she said. “It isn't what I thought it would be … but at the same time, it's like, I don't care. Whatever the experience is, it'll be one for the books.”