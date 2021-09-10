No Charges For Loveland Officer Who Shot And Killed 19-Year-Old While In Mental Health Crisis

The shooting was investigated by the neighboring Fort Collins Police Department, with help from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Windsor Police Department and the Loveland Police Department, under the direction of the Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office. It is standard practice for separate law enforcement agencies to be involved in police use of force investigations. Based on that investigation, McLaughlin determined Officer Eddie Luzon did not break the law. The attorney also declined to bring charges against the deceased Domina.

“It's rare that officers are charged when they shoot civilians and this is certainly a complicated situation,” Newman said. “The criminal standard beyond a reasonable doubt is very different than the legal standard for a civil rights claim.”

She said the family is still processing the death of Domina and has not yet made any decisions about future legal claims.

On August 16, Domina was shot multiple times in the abdomen after a family member called 911, asking for help because Domina was experiencing a mental health crisis. The caller said Domina posed a danger to himself or others and repeatedly expressed fear that Domina would get hurt. Domina had a large chef’s knife and allegedly destroyed property in the house and the backyard.

About one minute after the officer entered the backyard of the house, Domina walked towards the officer, as the officer warned him “do not come near me.” As Domina approached, still carrying the knife, Luzon told him forcefully to “stop,” and then he shot four times, hitting Domina in the abdomen. Another officer then arrived to help deliver first aid, once they were able to take the knife away.

Luzon has been with the Loveland police since 2019. On Friday, the Loveland Police Department did not release information about his employment status.

A celebration of Life for Domina will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Crossroads Church in Loveland.