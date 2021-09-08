19-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Shot By Loveland Police While In Mental Health Crisis

A 19-year-old man who was shot by police in Loveland last month has died of his injuries. Alex Domina had been in the hospital since the incident on Aug. 16, and underwent at least five surgeries to try to save his life. The law enforcement agencies investigating the Loveland officer’s conduct announced Domina’s death this morning, saying he “succumbed to his injuries late on September 7.”

Domina was shot multiple times in the abdomen after a family member called 911, asking for help because Domina was experiencing a mental health crisis. The caller said he posed a danger to himself or others and repeatedly expressed fear that Domina would get hurt.

Body camera footage released weeks later showed the responding officer, Eddie Luzon, shot Domina within minutes of arriving, after Domina walked towards him with a kitchen knife. When the footage was released in late August, Domina’s family said in a statement, “This tragic outcome highlights the need for first responders with mental health training for calls like this.”