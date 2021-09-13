WATCH: Gov. Jared Polis Provides Update On Colorado’s Pandemic Response And Recovery
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis provided a remote update on the state's pandemic response on Monday, Sept. 13 at 1:15 p.m. The governor was joined by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman and Colorado National Guard Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Vaccination Lt. Col. Jamie Pieper.
On Friday, state health officials announced that the surge of COVID-19 infections is threatening to breach hospital capacity in Colorado. Though more people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in other surges, the state's available critical care beds have fallen below 200 for the first time during the pandemic.
