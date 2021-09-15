Racist Policing And Inappropriate Use Of Force: Aurora Police, Fire Rescue Routinely Violate State And Federal Law, AG Finds

Investigators spent 14 months on their work; they participated in 220 hours of ride alongs, viewed 2,800 use-of-force reports going back five years and assembled a database of more than 3 million records.

“The changes we require in this report are designed to improve public safety, officer safety, and confidence in Aurora Police and Fire,” the report said. “When implemented properly, appropriate accountability measures do not create higher crime rates or increase risks to officer safety.”

The APD has been under scrutiny since the 2019 death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain, who was violently detained by officers who were trying to question him. He was not suspected of any crime, but was placed in chokeholds and given an inappropriately large dose of ketamine by paramedics. He had a heart attack while being transported to the hospital and died several days later.

The three officers and two paramedics involved in that arrest have been indicted on felony manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges.

On Wednesday, Rep. Herod said she can’t overestimate the power of McClain’s death and the subsequent protest movement in agitating for change in police reform in Colorado.

“I want you to know that your sacrifice was not in vain and has led us here today. We are making change in Colorado,” she said. “This is a new day for policing in Colorado.”

Wednesday’s report includes pages of use-of-force incidents from the last couple of years that investigators say were inappropriate, including a 2018 incident in which officers tased a man nearly a dozen times. They also punched him and struck him with batons repeatedly and ultimately restrained him facedown. After the man died, his cause of death was found to be a homicide, but prosecutors declined to file charges against any officers.

After the report's release Wednesday, Sheneen McClain, Elijah McClain’s mother, said through an attorney that the report, particularly its findings on use of force and the targeting of Black Aurorans, confirms what she believes because of the death of her son.

“Ms. McClain demands that Aurora immediately enter into the consent decree and calls for the resignation of Mayor Coffman,” said Qusair Mohamedbhai, her attorney.

More findings from the report:

Racist patterns in policing

Investigators looked at years of data to quantify “racially biased” patterns and practices in what Aurora police do, and concluded that when it comes to police stops, arrests and use of force, all fall disproportionately on Black residents.

Between 2015 and 2019, data APD reported to the FBI showed that almost 40 percent of the people arrested were Black, despite less than 17 percent of Aurora’s residents being Black — a rate two-and-a-half times higher than their portion of the population.

The disparity is even greater when it comes to use of force, with 46 percent of incidents involving Black people.

The state also brought in outside data experts to analyze decades of APD reports, with a specific focus on the past three years, to better understand current practices.

“No matter how one looks at the data,” the report concludes, “it is clear that observed law enforcement outcomes for people of color in Aurora differ significantly from those experienced by their white counterparts. These data—particularly for Black individuals—are deeply troubling.”

Researchers found that in the past three years, 46 percent of Black residents in Aurora had at least one interaction with police, compared to less than a quarter of white residents, and that those interactions disproportionately led to arrests.

The disparities persisted across the city for police interactions in wealthy neighborhoods and poor ones, for arrests across age groups and different types of crimes, and for situations where officers have more or less leeway in whether they make an arrest.

The report also notes that investigators didn’t just rely on the data to come to the conclusion that Aurora is engaging in racist policing. “We personally observed differences in how Aurora Police officers engaged with the community on our ride-alongs based on the race of the subject,” the report states.

To address these practices, the state wants APD to hire more officers of color, adopt better record-keeping to identify groundless arrests and unwarranted use of force and provide officers with clearer policies and better training about when they are allowed to stop and arrest people.

Aurora has training and attrition problems

The report states that between January 2020 and July 2021, 150 officers were fired or left the APD. In interviews with investigators, officers said the morale inside the department is low, that they didn’t feel supported, and that they’re operating under conflicting mandates from various managers. Some of those interviewed said they worry it’s the most talented officers, and in particular officers of color, who are leaving, rather than ones with ongoing problem.

The Aurora Police’s training academy also underwent an overhaul in 2020 to be less militaristic.

They no longer assign recruits “battle buddies” for their training, and they no longer yell at them or publicly embarrass them for mistakes, the report said. The academy aso recently added an opportunity for recruits to hear from Black community members about their experiences with police. This is helpful, the report noted, but doesn’t have an impact on most current officers.

Policies encourage use of force instead of emphasizing alternatives

The report also found Aurora Police is inconsistent about tracking resident complaints and tying them to individual officers for discipline.

The agency paid out more than $7 million in settlements between 2008 and 2018 for claims of excessive force and constitutional violations, according to the report. That money doesn’t come out of the Aurora Police budget and the investigators found accountability mechanisms do not provide sufficient feedback for Aurora Police on the behavior of its officers.

The report’s conclusions about the department’s approach to the use of force are damning, stating officers generally have a “what-can-be-justified-under-the-outer-limits-of-the-law” mentality, and that the department itself follows the law as laid out in the U.S. Constitution, instead of Colorado’s stricter rules, which require officers to try other approaches first.

Investigators wrote, “We observed officers using force to take people to the ground without first giving them adequate time to respond to officer commands; using more force when people subject to pain-control techniques respond with expected resistance; and generically reciting “stop resisting” when trying to control subjects when body-worn camera footage and other available information does not suggest such resistance.”

The report notes that APD’s use of force policy, which has been updated to incorporate Colorado’s new laws, is still more permissive than most departments.

In Colorado Springs and Denver, officers are instructed to try to understand why someone might not be following commands — perhaps they are in the midst of a mental health crisis, or intoxicated, or understand limited English — and look for strategies to avoid a forceful confrontation.

Aurora’s policy, in contrast, states ““[p]hysical force may be used as allowed by state statutes.”